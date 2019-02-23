Olivia Colman’s red carpet dresses have been a lesson to us all The 45-year-old has stellar style...

Olivia Colman really has nailed it this award season! From marvellous monochrome to va-va-voom red and even a touch of sparkle - we’ve been smithed with every single one of her outfits. The star of the Oscar-nominated movie, The Favourite, and the popular Netflix series, The Crown, Olivia is no stranger to being on best-dressed lists, but during this particular award season, she has smashed it out of the park.

Celebrity stylist Mary Fellows is the lady behind Olivia’s outfits, and Olivia's Prada dress took months to create. In an interview with the New York Times, Mary said: "It sounds ridiculous, but when Prada rang I was so thrilled I nearly cried ... It felt like the stars had aligned."

There's a sweet moment in the interview when Olivia reveals that many years ago, early on in her career, she stumbled into a Prada boutique, and vowed at the time: "One day, when I have finally made it, I will wear a Prada dress."

Olivia's style has previously revealed that she wants her famous client to feel "empowered" when she's posing for the cameras. For the 2019 BAFTAs, when Olivia wore a black and white Emilia Wickstead gown, which she accessorised with Swarovski jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes, Mary told Vogue: "I felt that Olivia should look stately and regal … Whether she wins or not, all eyes should be on her. There's a real element of joy to this dress."

The bespoke monochrome gown by the New Zealand-born fashion designer, whose previous clients have included the Duchess of Cambridge, garnered rave reviews online.

“Olivia is a strong woman, a working mother and an independent thinker," the stylist said.

“All I’ve ever sought to do with her clothing is to make her feel empowered and like herself.”

Olivia at a pre-Oscars luncheon

Back in January, when Olivia picked up her Best Actress award at the Golden Globes, she looked incredible in a black Stella McCartney dress made from recycled bamboo. Yes, really.

To complete her winning look, she wore David Morris jewels, Gina shoes and a custom Times Up Jimmy Choo clutch.

For the Oscars, perhaps Mary is rifling through the best gold dresses from the high-end designers. According to a study by Accessorize, the luckiest colour for a Best Actress to wear is gold, with 43% of all nominees who wore it going on to win. Hopefully, Olivia will stay away from green though as that's the unluckiest colour to wear, according to the report. In the last four decades, 14 of the Best Actress nominees have chosen to wear green on the red carpet, with all but one losing out on the winning title.