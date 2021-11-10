﻿
19 Photos | Fashion

CMA Awards 2021: Kelsea Ballerini and DWTS' Jimmie Allen leads the fashion pack

1/19
Rebecca Lewis
1/19

Jimmie Allen kicked off the 2021 Country Music Awards arriving in style in a hot pink velour suit.

The singer - who on Monday was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars in a shock double elimination - was joined by his wife Alexis Gale who wore a matching dress in gorgeous baby pink.

Jimmie's outfit included a satin shirt with rose-detailing on the collar and he paired the outfit with studded silver boots.

2/19

The annual ceremony, hosted by American Idol's Luke Bryan, will see Eric Church and Chris Stapleton vie for five awards each, with other top nominees including Gabby Barrett with four, and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Chris Young with three each.

3/19

Kelsea rocked a chic white gown with hip-high slit

4/19

But she wasn't the only one in white as Maren Morris wore a slinky white pant suit

5/19

While Ashley McBryde wore a sexy gown with a low-cut neckline

6/19

Breland wore a smart overcoat paired with tan boots and he teased fans with new music "at the top of 2022".

He also shared that he is keen to be a "bridge between genres", after working with the likes of Dierks Bentley, Nelly and Keith Urban.

7/19

Tenille Townes wore a bold red pantsuit

8/19

Csrly Pearce looked stunning in the deep blue gown with a thigh-high slit 

9/19

Host Luke Bryan wore a suit with intricate detailing on the jacket while his wife wore a fun black dress

10/19

Russell Dickerson meanwhile kept it classic in a black suit and buttoned-up shirt.

11/19

Alecia Davis wore a stunning slinky gown with sequin beading

12/19

Gabby Barrett wore a sexy teal dress with hip detailing

13/19

Brittney Spencer wowed fans with her sexy black gown with oversized accesories

14/19

Maddie and Tae were goddesses in green

15/19

Ingrid Andress was one of many to rock a pantsuit 

16/19

Thomas Rhett wore a sleek burgundy suit 

17/19

Old Dominion were the first on the carpet

18/19

Dule Hill mixed it with a fun tweed suit 

19/19

Elle King paired her simple black suit with an incredible sequin bodysuit

