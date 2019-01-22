This royal just surprised fans with a bumbag We loved Amelia's high end look...

Lady Amelia Windsor looked her typically stylish, edgy self on Monday afternoon, wowing onlookers at the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris. The 23-year-old model wore an ensemble that only she could pull off - mixing casual and glam attire, wearing an olive, turtleneck jumper, floaty silk midi skirt, chunky trainers made of the same print, a plush cream leather jacket and a £650 bumbag, all by the french label. We don't think we've ever seen a member of the royal family rocking a bumbag before - Amelia is the first. Will Meghan and Kate will follow suit? We would love to see that! As always, Amelia added lots of cool jewellery with cocktail rings and a pair of earrings by Soru.

Amelia was as edgy as ever at the Dior show

Later that day, the Tatler contributor changed into a black slinky cami dress by Miu Miu which had star embellished spaghetti straps and she carried a matching silver bag. Having worn her hair in a sleek ponytail for the Dior show, the royal let her hair down - quite literally - with tumbling curls and we loved her glamorous metallic makeup. The event was in aid of The Bibi Fund - a charity funding research for the rarest paediatric cancers, in association with Miu Miu.

The red carpet regular is known for her keen interest in fashion and even appeared at the 2018 Fashion Awards in December. Amelia stunned fans in a gorgeous pink gown by Carolina Herrera - a label loved by the royal family.

The beautiful bespoke frock came complete with a pretty sweetheart neckline, a cinched-in waist and layers and layers of taffeta detail, with a smattering of embroidery.

The gorgeous royal wore her blonde hair wavy and her makeup artist applied glam, 90s style makeup. We particularly loved the Kylie Jenner lip-liner and soft amber eye-shadow.

