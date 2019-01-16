Meghan Markle wows in a £25 H&M mini dress at Mayhew The pregnant royal has never looked better

The Duchess of Sussex - who is pregnant with her first child - looked incredible on Wednesday afternoon as she visited Mayhew, the animal welfare charity she is Patron of. Looking blooming gorgeous, the mother-to-be stepped out in a stunning Emporio Armani cream cashmere coat and a skin-tight 'Mama' maternity dress from H&M which complimented her growing baby bump perfectly. And priced at £24.99, it won't break the bank! The 37-year-old wore her long raven hair loose and glamorous makeup gave her a fresh and glowing look. She added nude high heels and a matching bag by Stella McCartney. During the visit, the royal met with staff, volunteers and beneficiaries that help to make the charity a success. It's Meghan's first official visit to Mayhew in her new role and the wife of Prince Harry will see first-hand a number of the diverse projects run by the charity, designed to improve the lives of animals and people and to better communities both in London and internationally.

Meghan was a dream in cream

We last saw Meghan on Monday when she visited Birkenhead in Merseyside for her and husband Harry's first joint official engagement of 2019.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan arrives at Mayhew

The former Suits star looked the picture of health as she arrived at Tomorrow's Women Wirral - an organisation that helps women in vulnerable circumstances.

MORE: The one detail about Meghan Markle's red coat we bet you missed

Duchess Meghan decided to wear an eye-catching, colour block outfit in regal tones of purple and red, and we loved the colourful change. Meghan tends to enjoy more subtle tones, so it was a directional look for her.

£24.99, H&M

Her tomato red coat was by Sentaler and she wore it over her purple dress Babaton by Aritizia. The royal added red high heel shoes and wore her trademark raven hair tied back in her favourite hairstyle - the sleek bun. The pregnant star has never looked better as she smiled for waiting photographers and carried a Gabriela Hearst Nina bag in tan.

READ: Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana