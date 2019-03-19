This is the London vintage store Duchess Meghan can't stop shopping at Oh to browse those designer rails…

The Duchess of Sussex might be partial to new and custom-made pieces by the likes of Givenchy, Oscar De La Renta and Carolina Herrera, but she has some very special pieces of fashion history in her royal wardrobe, too. At the weekend, she arrived at Mike and Zara Tindall's baby daughter Lena's christening in a 1950s vintage Christian Dior coat, and she also owns a 1965 Courrèges haute couture trapeze coat that she was spotted wearing in New York recently. Fancy.

Meghan in Christian Dior at baby Lena's christening

There's just one place where Meghan likes to source her exclusive retro pieces, and that's William Vintage in Marylebone, London. The store stocks couture pieces from the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Versace and Lanvin, and also counts Amal Clooney and Victoria Beckham amongst its customers – no guesses where the connection came from, then! Close pals Amal and Meghan share very similar tastes in style, and often favour the same designers.

If you fancy having a browse of the incredible pieces Meghan may be yet to wear from the incredible William collection, take a look online – the shop has a web store at both 1stdibs and Farfetch, where you can style spot for hours. We've got our eye on a one-shouldered 1970s Henri Bendel midi dress in red and purple, a colour combo we've seen the Duchess looking gorgeous in before.

During a visit to Bristol in February, in a coat from William Vintage

Another of Meghan's favourite vintage pieces is a 1960s wool coat that she wore to visit Bristol in February – so it seems that for now, it's outerwear that has really captured her heart when it comes to nostalgic fashion. Since the mum-to-be is also passionate about sustainable and ethical style, it's unsurprising that she wants to champion second-hand designs – more please, Meghan!

