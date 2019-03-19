Princess Eugenie loves THIS quirky fashion trend - but Meghan Markle wore it first These royal ladies are loving all things feline...

On Friday, the gorgeous Princess Eugenie had a night out on the town with hubby Jack Brooksbank at Annabel's private club in Mayfair, and we loved her laid-back glam. The low-key look consisted of a smart khaki silk shirt, skinny black jeans, black boots and she topped the look off with a tailored blazer and the chicest backpack you ever did see! The black velvet bag was by Charlotte Olympia and had the cutest cat motif on the front. Originally priced at £765, the roomy number has actually gone in the mid-season sale for £306. A bag like this is statement enough for a night out, but could also be used for the office.

Princess Eugenie enjoyed date night with husband Jack

This isn’t the first time the daughter of Prince Andrew has worn Charlotte Olympia. She even wore a pair of white heels from the high-end brand on her wedding day.

Eugenie's nackpack, £306, Charlotte Olympia

Eugenie’s shoes were made in a T-bar style, with a peep-toe and a swish block heel and the fabric used on them matched her textured ivory gown.

The Duchess of Sussex wore these flats, £365, Charlotte Olympia, in 2017

Think the little sister of Princess Beatrice is the only royal that rocks kitty cats in her wardrobe? Well, you'd be wrong. The Duchess of Sussex is also a big fan of Charlotte Olympia and back in 2017, the former Suits star stepped out in the black Kitty flats as she walked through the streets of Toronto.

The slippers are also made from velvet and have an embroidered cat face with ears at the toe. The slip-on style had a gold trim low heel and are still available to buy for £365. Meghan, 37, even shared a snap of her shoes on her now-defunct Instagram account, so they were clearly one of her favourite pairs at the time.

