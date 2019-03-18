Duchess Meghan wore the dreamiest vintage Christian Dior coat to baby Lena Tindall's christening It's just as gorgeous as it sounds...

The Duchess of Sussex seems to have found a passion for vintage designer fashion, and we can hardly blame her! Meghan looked gorgeous as she attended the christening of Mike and Zara Tindall's baby daughter Lena – wearing a 1950s Christian Dior coat in chocolate brown silk. It features sparkling statement buttons and a retro high neckline. Is anyone else getting Jackie O vibes once again? The pregnant Duchess completed her look with a navy blue beret, thought to be another version of the Stephen Jones hat she wore to 2018's Commonwealth Service, and her Victoria Beckham Vanity Box bag. The handbag has a secret mirror inside it, which is no doubt extra handy for the countless public events she attends.

Meghan's stunning couture coat. Image: Andrew Lloyd

Meghan is known to source her vintage pieces from high-profile London boutique William Vintage, whose owner William Banks-Blaney has also counts Amal Clooney and Victoria Beckham as customers. The Duchess owns a number of coats from the store, including a 1960s wool number that she wore to visit Bristol in February, and a Courrèges Haute Couture black trapeze coat that she was spotted in while staying in New York for her baby shower.

Harry and Meghan were among the royal guests at the low-key christening, also attended by the Queen and Princess Anne. The small and private ceremony was held at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire over the weekend – both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Philip did not attend.

It has also been reported that father-to-be Harry has been given the honour of becoming Lena’s godfather, so no doubt it was an even more special day for the couple. Mum Zara also looked beautiful, wearing a wool coat, a raspberry pink hat and matching heels. The Queen wore a chic tweed coat while proud grandmother Princess Anne opted for a classic camel coat.

