Meghan Markle is the ultimate snow queen in Bristol A hat-trick of great outfits for the wife of Prince Harry this week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in the second joint engagement of 2019 on Friday - paying a visit to Bristol Old Vic theatre, which is undergoing an impressive, multi-million-pound restoration. Pregnant Meghan looked incredible as she arrived, wearing an outfit that totally complimented her growing baby bump. She wore a black dress by Oscar de la Renta, a coat by William Vintage and khaki high heel boots by Sarah Flint. Her makeup looked impeccable as always and her glossy hair was styled loose in pretty waves. Prince Harry and Meghan were taken on a guided tour of the revamped theatre, which has been entertaining audiences for over 250 years. The project is in second leg of a 10-year, £26,000,000 programme to completely overhaul and safeguard the future of the theatre.

Meghan braved the snow in Oscar de la Renta

Meghan - a former actress - no doubt enjoyed hearing all about the history of the establishment. Having been built in 1766, it has nurtured the talents of countless famous actors including Daniel Day-Lewis, Greta Scacchi, Peter O'Toole and Jeremy Irons. Meghan and Harry - who will become parents in the Spring - dropped in on a workshop attended by local school children, which is part of Bristol Old Vic's outreach programme.

Loading the player...

During their visit to Bristol, the royals looked in great spirits as they greeted well-wishers during a busy walkabout. They then travelled to the Empire Fighting Chance a which is a charity that uses boxing to support children failing at school and in danger of drifting into a life of unemployment or even crime.

RECOMMENDED: See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown in six months

This is 37-year-old Meghan’s third engagement of the week. On Thursday, the former Suits star was a vision in black, as she met with students and academics from the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) for the first time since becoming the institution's patron. We loved her classic Givenchy coat and she accessorised with a lovely pair of nude high heels, and wore her hair in a tight ballerina bun. Many noticed that Meghan didn’t carry a handbag - this is because the gorgeous coat had very deep pockets!

MORE: The best pregnancy beauty products Meghan should add to her bathroom cabinet

During their visit to Bristol, the royal looked in great spirits as they greeted well-wishers during a busy walkabout. They then travelled to the Empire Fighting Chance a which is a charity that uses boxing to support children failing at school and in danger of drifting into a life of unemployment or even crime. This is 37-year-old Meghan's third engagement of the week. On Thursday, the former Suits star was a vision in black, as she met with students and academics from the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) for the first time since becoming the institution's patron. We loved her classic Givenchy coat and she accessorised with a lovely pair of nude high heels, and wore her hair in a tight ballerina bun. Many noticed that Meghan didn’t carry a handbag - this is because the gorgeous coat had very deep pockets!

READ: These Marks & Spencer pyjamas look mighty like Meghan Markle's favourite dress