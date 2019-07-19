When Victoria Beckham doesn't know what to wear - she puts THIS on Say it with style, VB!

Victoria Beckham is as well known for her sense of humour as she is for her fashion sense and on Thursday evening, the former Spice Girl poked fun at herself on Instagram, showing a selfie of herself wearing a slogan T-shirt from her own range, that read 'STYLE ICON'. We couldn't help but giggle at VB's caption. She wrote "Never know what to wear..". Well, if in doubt, a slogan T-shirt and a pair of jeans is an easy way to look chic in seconds. Priced at £95, there's a variety of tongue-in-cheek fashion slogan's in the edit - from "I CAN'T CONCENTRATE IN FLATS to 'SMILE'.

VB looked amazing in her slogan T-shirt

The mother-of-four even designed a tee especially for Pride. We love the design, which bared the message: "EVERYONE DESERVES LOVE" across the front, in rainbow letters.

£95, Victoria Beckham

And it's still available online for £90. Plus, 25 percent of the sales of the t-shirt are donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust - which helps young LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness or living in hostile environments.

Speaking about the special item, VB said: "In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, I wanted to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their continued message of positive change and inclusivity. This year, for the first time, I’ve created a t-shirt with proceeds benefiting the Albert Kennedy Trust that champion human rights. I have always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their fight for equality. x VB"

The 45-year-old is a big lover of the simple T-shirt and said in 2017: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body. It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it."

