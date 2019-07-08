Victoria Beckham's high heel shoes glow in the dark and Instagram's obsessed WOW!

On Sunday evening, Victoria Beckham headed to a concert, and in true VB style, she dressed up for the occasion. Not only did she don a Barbara Streisand T-shirt in tribute of the singer, but she rocked a pair of her favourite high heel shoes from her own line - and what's more, they glow in the dark! VB shared a shot of the zany heels and they cost £650 from Balenciaga. This is the second time she has worn the shoes too - she first rocked the pair to watch hubby David take to the pitch alongside other Manchester United legends, when he celebrated the 20th anniversary of the club's treble-winning season in May. The former Spice Girl watched with family and friends in a private box and stunned in a pair of skinny jeans, a cool baseball-style jacket, a white T-shirt and the green heels. We wonder if David could see his wife's heels from the pitch?

VB stole the show in her neon high heels

As well as being one of the snappiest dressers, EVER, Victoria is a big beauty fan. Not only did she bring out her debut makeup line with Estee Lauder in 2015, but she's recently launched a Youtube channel that's devoted to makeup tips and tricks.

And they even glowed in the dark!

On Sunday, the 45-year-old shared some updates of a meeting she had with Huda Kattan - one of the world's most famous beauty bloggers.

£650, Balenciaga

The famous pair - who have a combined social media following of 63.8 MILLION followers - posed for a selfie and Huda even brought VB a necklace and a huge bouquet of roses.

Earlier that day, VB met makeup mogul Huda Kattan

The pair each shared the snapshot on their feeds - and Huda, 35, wrote: "With the queen @victoriabeckham! So lovely to meet such a strong, classy woman who cares sooooo much! Loved meeting you today! We also low key talked about our woman crush on @evalongoria"

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals David's romantic anniversary surprise: 'A dream come true'

Victoria, 45, mirrored Huda, writing: "Such a pleasure meeting @huda today and chatting about beauty! So excited for #victoriabeckhambeauty to come!! Sign up at the link in bio to be the first to know. X Kisses. Maybe the pair did some sort of collaboration? We can't wait to see it if so!

READ: Victoria Beckham rocks the ultimate 80s hair 'do and we're obsessed

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.