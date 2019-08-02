Rochelle Humes presents This Morning wearing the green gingham dress everyone wants The dress is fast-becoming an Instagram hit…

You can always count on Rochelle Humes to give us summer style inspiration. The gorgeous TV star joined Ben Shephard on Friday to present This Morning, and she did so in a green gingham dress from the fash-pack favourite, Ganni. This dress is so popular that Vogue magazine declared it the 'dress of the summer' and we've seen it on the likes of Instagram stars Hanna Mw, Emma Fridsell and Josefine Nielson. The acid-green dress is made from a lightweight cotton-blend seersucker, and the shirred and ruffled shoulder straps meet the similarly shirred bodice and the skirt is finished with a ruffled hem. The dress is priced at £210 and showcases how wearable neon can be.

It's selling out fast, by the way, so you might want to get in there pronto if you're wanting it in your wardrobe ready for your summer holiday.

SHOP: Green gingham dress, £210, GANNI at Matches

The Copenhagen-based fashion brand is a firm favourite with the likes of Holly Willoughby, Claudia Winkleman and Pippa Middleton.

If you notice something slightly different about Rochelle - it might be her hair. The mum-of-two returned from her family holiday and went straight to the hairdressers. On Thursday afternoon she posted a photo on Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Straight off the plane for a little date night with @inanchlondon and my locks…"

The following morning she showed off her new look backstage at This Morning, writing: "New summer colour… I'm obsessed."

We saw some incredible outfits from Rochelle on her holiday - our favourite has to be the red va-va-voom dress from Rat & Boa. The 'Florentina' dress was a holiday showstopper and accentuates Rochelle's killer figure. Another pricey dress, this one can be yours for £225.

If you're wanting something a little more cheap 'n' cheerful, she wore a cherry-print bikini from New Look and that was priced at a more reasonable £25.

