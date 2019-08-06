Meet your new HFM cover star! Model and influencer Jasmine Sanders (aka Golden Barbie) Don't forget to pick up your copy...

This month, HFM talks exclusively to Jasmine Sanders – the LA-based model whose 'Golden Barbie' Instagram handle has 3.4 million followers, catapulting her from child model to international star with a myriad of celebrity friends (she holidays with Kim and Kanye, takes exercise advice from Kelly Rowland, counts Naomi Campbell as a mate and parties with Lottie Moss). The 27-year-old, who in 2016 became one of Bvlgari’s digital global ambassadors and still works for the brand, has also appeared in campaigns for Moschino, Miu Miu and was chosen to be the face of the 2017 Jeremy Scott (another friend) and UGG collaboration, alongside musician Lily Yachty.

Discovered aged 13, when she accompanied her makeup artist mum on a photoshoot, Jasmine was soon regularly flying from her hometown - Columbia, South Carolina - to New York on a monthly basis for magazine shoots. "I was shooting for Glamour and 17, so I'd be 14 years-old leaving school, running up to New York and appearing in magazines,” she says of the opportunity that caused some jealousy. "Now I'm older I get it, it's fine, but it was harder when I was growing up, being proud of the things I was doing but knowing there were some people that were not as excited as I was."

Jasmine, who was born in Germany and moved to the US when she was two-years-old, has a 'Made in Germany' tattoo on her upper arm. "I'm not sure if it has anything to do with my dad being ex-military, but I was like ‘Let me get a stamp’. I wanted to let everyone know that I was repackaged and shipped to North Carolina when I was little – and was stamped in Germany."

Growing up Jasmine was always sporty, although now due to her job she avoids the "rough and tumble" sports that may cause bruising. However, she does reveal some unique measures she goes to, to stay in shape. "There are workouts you can do on a plane," she says. "I get up and do squats in the little kitchen area. Or I'll try to find somewhere that I can do an elevated pushup. Or if I have a lay-flat bed - you might see me do crunches on the bed. I've also pulled out my resistance bands on a plane before."

