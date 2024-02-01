Harry Styles turns 30: His best looks of all time

It is not an understatement to say that Harry Styles continues to be the man of the moment, even when taking a hiatus from being on stage. The now 30-year-old singer has taken the pop world by storm over the last few years, entertaining adoring crowds with his onstage antics as part of his Love On Tour shows.

It's safe to say that Mr Styles' style is unmatched in the world of men's fashion, often pushing boundaries with flared pants, pearl necklaces and lace jumpsuits. Harry's dazzling stage presence has been influenced by late industry legends David Bowie and Freddie Mercury, but he seems to have paid homage via his androgynous image too.

In honour of the music maven's 30th birthday, we take a look back at our all-time favourite Harry Styles fashion moments:

His 2023 BRIT Award Red carpet Look © Dave Benett I can't deny, I love a man in a suit, but I especially love a man in a suit adorned with a giant flower neckpiece. Harry wore this all-black ensemble to last year's BRIT Awards which unfortunately didn't have a best-dressed category, but if it did Harry would have won.

His 2023 Grammy Awards Jumpsuit © Jon Kopaloff Possibly one of my favourite looks ever, Harry pulled up to the 65th Grammy Awards in a custom crystal-encrusted jumpsuit and white boots.

His Love On Tour Heart Jumpsuit © Instagram / @harrystyles There's no question that Harry loves a crystal jumpsuit, this time taking inspiration from his aforementioned Grammy ensemble, but this time changing up the pattern and swapping diamonds for red love hearts.

His Yellow Beaded Playsuit for the Daylight Music Video © Instagram / @harrystyles Another jumpsuit slay from the man himself, this time in a shorter version and in a lemon curd-coloured hue.

His all-green My Policeman premiere look at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival © Matt Winkelmeyer The star kept things relatively pared back at the My Policeman premiere in Toronto, experimenting with the breadth of green and serving a seriously strong monochrome moment. Plus, Harry's Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag? It might be time to give our own accessory game an upgrade...

His 2022 LOT Checkered Trousers © Instagram / @harrystyles Known to love a funky pant Harry's Love on Tour wardrobe was filled with them. On this night in Vienna, Harry chose a pair of fitted checkered trousers and paired them with a kiwifruit-printed tee shirt.

His Cream Blazer at the 2022 Venice Film Festival © MEGA Harry was serving Tony Curtis in Some Like It Hot when he arrived at this year's Venice Film Festival. Looking stylish in a cream pinstripe blazer and navy flares, both courtesy of Gucci, the singer's look begged one cardinal question: "Where have you parked the yacht, Harry?"

His oversized collared suit look at The Don't Worry Darling screening at the 2022 Venice Film Festival © Mondadori Portfolio Proving himself to be the ultimate Gucci muse, Harry looked suave at the Don't Worry Darling Venice screening. He wore a rich blue double-breasted suit and a cornflower-hued long-point collared shirt, all while exuding an unmistakable 1970s flair.

His Pink Feather Coat on the Coachella 2022 Stage © Kevin Mazur Back in 2022, Harry went onstage in head-to-toe pink, in perfect harmony with his special guest Lizzo. The singer donned metallic pink trousers and a dramatic feather overcoat, leaving his waistcoat undone so he could show off his standout butterfly torso tattoo.

His Retro 2021 Brit Award's look © JMEnternational The singer looked seriously 70s at the 2021 Brit Awards in a Gucci brown geometric suit co-ord. Harry kept it casual with platform trainers and a retro twist clasp handbag.

His Green Feather Boa at the 2021 Grammy Awards © Anthony Pham Gucci muse Harry looked no further than the Italian fashion house when it came to picking an outfit for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Watermelon Sugar singer went for a classic black suit with a modern leather twist, plus his signature feather boa accessory in sage green.

His Sparkly Cropped Blazer for the Treat People With Kindness Video © Instagram / @harrystyles The bling was out in full force for the filming of Harry's Treat People With Kindness video. The singer opted for a lilac and baby pink Argyle sweater vest, an embellished jacket and classically cut off-white trousers.