11 things you might have missed from New York Fashion Week From The Real Housewives' runway debut to Molly Mae and Paris Hilton's unlikely friendship...

When the city that never sleeps hosts fashion week, we know that we're in for a week-long ride of fashion, fun and fanfare - and New York Fashion Week is no exception. From unlikely friendships gracing the front row to the first double amputee model owning the runway, we reveal our top 10 stand-out things that happened…

Molly-Mae Hague and Paris Hilton hung out together

Ranking as possibly the most unlikely pairing to stumble across at NYFW, Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae Hague and reality TV royalty Paris Hilton were spotted enjoying the perfect photo opportunity together. Twinning with similar high ponytails and blacked-out shades, the blonde beauties could have passed for sisters whilst behind the scenes of PrettyLittleThing's first-ever NYFW show. The NYFW paring comes after Molly Mae recently released her own line with the online retailer, proving that she is definitely taking the fashion world by storm - and that's hot!

Collina Strada's sustainable stance

Bouquets of kale, handfuls of grapes and peeling oranges are not usually the items you would associate with the glitz and glamour of a runway show but somehow Collina Strada positioned them perfectly during NYFW. From rocking fruit and veg as a runway prop to using the crops as a beauty look, there was zero waste in this show! In an ode to promoting sustainability, the designer went a step further than just visual representation. On each seat of the Spring 2020 frow, attendees found a custom Baggu tote so they could grab their share from the array of vegetables left out on the set - we're expecting the cucumber-eyes Instagram tutorials any day now...

Lila Moss did the rounds - with her mum

While most of us wouldn't get too excited about having to spend a day at work with our mother, the situation becomes slightly different when your mum is probably the most famous supermodel in the world. The Moss duo attended New York Fashion Week arm-in-arm, showcasing their strikingly similar looks on the front row of the Longchamp show. Kate's 16-year-old mini-me looked every inch the model protégé in her mint green co-ord and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this upcoming model.

Rebecca Minkoff's breastfeeding mum

Rebecca Minkoff presented a fashion week first - a first in itself - with her representation of 'The Working Mum' during NYFW. Posing with her little girl Aria, model Mara Martin was shown breastfeeding during part of the show and we're SO on board with this inclusive stance. The model posed beside a pink breast pump addressing the struggles of breastfeeding working mums. Mara later took to Instagram to compliment the designer: "As women we wear many hats, Rebecca being a prime example of that. She is a mother, wife, designer, business woman, and all around boss. She is the example I am constantly looking up to." We concur - hats off to Rebecca all round!

Polka dots are here to stay

One valuable lesson we learnt from NYFW's Zendaya for Tommy Hilfiger show - other than confirming the duo as a dream pairing - is that polka dots are here to stay - so don't go storing THAT Zara dress away anytime soon! From the three-way polka shirt to her polka dot midi dress and who could forget the polka dot tailored suit, Zendaya has secured the polka dot trend for spring 2020 and we're not complaining!

Neon eye makeup is your next beauty craze

From Christian Siriano to Ulla Johnson, Helmut Lang and Chromat, the luminous shades of neon were announcing themselves the new spring beauty loud and clear! We saw neon yellow winged eyeliner at Helmut Lang, luminous inner corner accents at Chromat and neon blue lips at Jeremy Scott amongst a few. Now we're ready to have our own play with these highlighter-esque shades - move over, glitter!

Crotchless trousers at LaQuan Smith

Ok, we're really not sure about this. LaQuan Smith saw his models glide down the runway in various styles of crotchless trousers during NYFW and although this trend may not be appropriate for the boardroom, we definitely see this Xtina-style trend being altered for nights out. What we've learnt from this new style? That we need to get stocked up on intricately detailed bodysuits for the fall, whether we intend to show off underneath crotchless trousers or not.

Meghan Markle-style freckles drawn on at Brandon Maxwell

Beauty lovers, and beauty experts alike, have spent time and money trying to nail the infamous 'Meghan Markle freckles' that she naturally sports so gracefully. The youthful flush that freckles give to the skin has long been one we have sought to replicate, and Brandon Maxwell did just that with his NYFW show when he nailed the fresh-faced freckle complexion. The likes of Bella Hadid had intricately drawn on freckles, all different shapes and sizes, spaced out differently around the tops of the cheeks and the bridge of the nose - could this be the Megan Markle effect?

Double amputee model walks in Lulu et Gigi

Making history as the first double amputee child to walk during fashion week was nine-year-old model and double amputee, Daisy Mae Demetre. The Birmingham-based model graced the Lule et Gigi runway this NYFW and blew everyone away in a stunning princess gown. Born with fibular hemimela, but this superstar didn't let that stop her as she made history on the runway taking New York by storm.

Gigi Hadid's outfit was fake news

Gigi Hadid was hot off the press at the Jeremy Scott show during NYFW - literally. Sporting denim dungarees covered in 'fake news' headlines and newspaper logos, the supermodel showcased the fun side to fashion (but with a serious message). The supermodel completed the denim ensemble with a denim bucket hat and built-in denim boots solidifying herself as the talk of the town in the real headlines shortly after and we think she looked incredible - no fake news here.

The Real Housewives walked the runway

Known for their love of designer labels and high fashion it was only a matter of time before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills utilised their glam and sass and owned that runway - and they sure did. Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards surprised everyone by debuting Kyle + Shahida's spring 2020 runway show with every ounce of fierceness we have witnessed from the series - and to that we say, more Real Housewives on the runways, please!