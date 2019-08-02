How to enhance your freckles like Meghan Markle Freckles are so in vogue right now...

When the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited British Vogue's September issue, she had a strong vision when it came to the issue's imagery, shot by Peter Lindbergh. The photographer revealed in a behind-the-scenes interview, "My instructions from the Duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!'"

It's not the first time we've heard about Meghan's obsession with freckles. Last year, it was revealed that the former Suits actress loves her freckles to show through her make-up. "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation'," her former makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers told Refinery 29. We were delighted to discover that Meghan embraces her natural beauty, and it encouraged us to find out how exactly we can enhance our freckles, rather than hide them.

Choose a light formula

Don't opt for a heavy foundation, instead create a sheer layer over the skin using a tinted moisturiser or a BB cream. If you only have a high-coverage foundation to hand, try mixing it with a bit of moisturiser to create a more sheer effect. We love Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ by IT Cosmetics, £31.

SHOP: Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ by IT Cosmetics, £31, Cult Beauty

Conceal with precision

Make sure you're as targeted as possible with your concealer, and use a precision brush for application. You need to avoid any of the good skin around a blemish and just keep the full-coverage concealer to the spot itself. This will create the illusion of healthy skin overall, without covering the freckles. Our favourite concealer? We love Benefit's Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer, £18.50. No filter needed!

Set with translucent powder

If you use finishing powders, make sure you use a translucent one rather than one that matches your skin tone in order to avoid adding further coverage. Beauty Bakerie’s Flour Setting Powder, £22.50, will fix your handiwork in place and guarantee a photo-ready look that stays immaculate.

Bronze carefully

If you want to use a bronzer, use a big, fluffy-haired brush to softly sweep on the colour. This will ensure your freckles don't end up looking muddy. Apply where the sun would naturally hit the face – across the forehead and across the nose. When contouring, don't apply too much product to the brush as this will mask your freckles. The ultimate bronzer? The bareMinerals Endless Summer Bronzer, £25, which effortlessly blends for an even, natural-looking finish.

SHOP: Endless Summer Bronzer, £25, bareMinerals

Fake it!

Not naturally blessed with freckles but want to rock the look? Just use a waterproof formula, like COLLECTION's Brow Pomade, £3.99, that's a shade or two lighter than your hair colour. Makeup artist Francesca Neill suggests dotting it across your cheeks and bridge of your nose in an uneven manner. After you've applied, gently press each freckle with your fingertip to blend and then set with some translucent powder.

SHOP: Lime Crime's Sunkissed Freckle Pen, £18, Feel Unique

If you want something super easy, you could try Lime Crime's Sunkissed Freckle Pen which you tap over your face to create a long-lasting natural appearance of a carefree freckled complexion. The bright yellow felt tip pen applicator will have you totally obsessed. It's worth noting that this pen constantly sells out, but we've managed to track it down on Feel Unique, and it's priced at £18.

