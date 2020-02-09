Meghan Markle was a regular at fashion week - see her best outfits We're holding out for a NYFW appearance...

Before joining the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex was a regular FROW-er during her time as an actress on Suits. She would often head to New York Fashion Week to scout out new looks for her lifestyle blog The Tig or even to present some style segments on American television.

It's no secret the Duchess has always loved fashion and was previously spotted at shows from the likes of Tory Burch, Hervé Leger and her close friend Misha Nonoo back in the day. Every fashion week that comes up, we keep our fingers crossed Prince Harry's wife will make a special appearance. Until that dream becomes a reality, we look back at all our favourite fashion moments from Meghan's pre-royalty days...

Peter Som Spring 2015

How pretty is this monochrome outfit? Never afraid to flash her midriff before she joined the royal family (and we can see why!), the former actress rocked the silk black and white striped top and black midi skirt to the Peter Som fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2015.

Wes Gordon A/W 2015

You can't get much more fashun, darling than minimal makeup, a throw-it-back ponytail and a look-at-me faux fur gilet, can you? Well, in 2015 you couldn't. Meghan's continuing love for neutral shades certainly showed at the Wes Gordon show, where she chose a pale blue skirt for a subtle hint of colour.

Hervé Leger Spring 2014

Showing off her toned abs, Meghan looked stunning in a black top and skirt coord complete with scalloped edges as she attended the Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA Spring 2014 fashion show. With her hair styled in loose curls, her nails a neutral nude colour and the top sporting a straight neckline, we can see where several of the styles she loves today have come from!

Misha Nonoo A/W 2015

Meghan often wore flat shoes to fashion week – a style tip we can all get on board with! We love this pretty midriff-baring ensemble teamed with a glittery pair of pointed pumps and a classic croc handbag (which we could totally see her carrying today).

Hervé Leger A/W 2014

Meghan arrived at the Hervé Leger NYFW show looking like a mega it-girl in one of the brand's cult bandage dresses, worn with a studded biker jacket on top for extra edge. A major Markle fashion moment, we think.

Marc Jacobs pop-up party, A/W 2015

We would love to see the Duchess in an outfit like this at a daytime engagement – more royals should embrace leather trousers, don't you think? Her chic khaki knitwear with a tailored shirt underneath adds just enough smart, we reckon. Don't even get us started on that ultra-shiny straight hair…

World Mastercard Fashion Week A/W 2015

Since she was based in Toronto for many years, Meghan also attended the annual World Mastercard Fashion Week to support Canadian labels. How incredible does she look in this all-white ensemble, teamed with an oversized leather jacket? Love.

Tory Burch S/S 2014

Proving she's always loved a tailored trouser and shirt combo, Meghan wore black skinny jeans, a studded shirt and some sky-high patent Louboutins to the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 show. And how gorgeous does she look in a bright lip?