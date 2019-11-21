This royal fashion star has just launched her own jewellery collection And you’re definitely going to want every piece

We all know that the royals have some serious fashion credentials, and some have turned to design in the past; Meghan’s Smart Set capsule collection, which launched earlier this year, flew off the shelves within hours. And now Lady Amelia Windsor is following in her footsteps with her own jewellery collection, in collaboration with brand Tada & Toy.

The 24-year-old has designed a unique collection of jewellery, with a surprisingly affordable price tag. Starting from just £40, the collection has been inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet and features plenty of unique pieces in homage to Lady Amelia’s love of wearing multiple different earring styles at once.

Founders of Tada & Toy, Tansy Aspinall & Victoria van Holthe spoke of the joy of working with the royal: “Working with Amelia to design this collection has been a real creative and collaborative experience,” they said. “After hours of brainstorming, we chose to theme the collection around the iconic symbols of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. The playful take on young love and heartbreak is perfectly suited to designing a collection of earrings that are for the modern romantic.”

And it would seem that Amelia Windsor was a natural. She said: “There was a lot of laughter whilst designing the collection with Tansy and Victoria and so I feel the pieces are filled with happiness and positive energy.

“My motto in life is “don’t worry you’ll be dancing soon” - I am most happy when I am dancing and able to clear my mind. I hope people can dance the night away in this collection and it will bring a smile to their faces.”

Currently 39th-in-line to the British throne, Lady Amelia Windsor was born on 24 August 1995 in Cambridge. In 2018, Amelia released a collaboration with shoe brand Penelope Chilvers for a line of footwear.

