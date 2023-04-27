Emily Ratajkowski proves why a Chanel chain belt is the ultimate investment buy

The supermodel's accessory just made top spot on our spring wish list

And just like that, our current wish list is as long as our arm. The supermodel in question responsible for the escalation of our SS23 list of lust? Emily Ratajkowski is the (extremely stylish) culprit.

The supermodel already recently propelled us to raise our swimwear game with her own label Inamorata's most recent collection drop, and apparently there's more where that came from.

READ: Emily Ratajkowski’s daring new bikini drop is sending our summer wish list into overdrive

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski wore the see through dress that we will all be buying this summer

Emily styled her belt alongside a classic LBD

Emily took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to give her 30m followers an insight into her illustrious accessory arsenal.

The My Body author shared a quick mirror snap in which she sported a black bodycon mini dress, layered under a piece of heavy-duty outerwear. But what caught our eye above all else was her statement Chanel chain belt which she wore slung low across her hips.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski's post-Harry Styles wardrobe consists of these two major summer trends

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski just showed off the ultimate styling hack for spring

The 31-year-old looked characteristically chic as she showed off her luxe belt, proving that a classic Chanel chain would make for an excellent wardrobe investment. Emily styled the piece, which featured hardware versions of the house's signature double C logo, alongside tan, buckle-adorned pointed boots.

It's no secret that Chanel chain belts, especially rare vintage styles, go for an absolute killing on designer resale sites, testament to their perpetual popularity.

First showcased on the runway during Karl Lagerfeld's tenure as the French label's creative director, Chanel chain belts were styled over dresses, jackets and sportswear among other pieces.

The intertwining of hardware and leather evokes the strap design used for some of Chanel's most iconic handbags. Infused with a certain enduring appeal, the belt style is categorically elegant and extremely versatile. It would look equally classic styled with a simple blazer and tailored trousers or over a little black dress à la EmRata.

Chain belt - Chanel

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.