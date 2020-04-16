Killing Eve is back, and Jodie Comer's wardrobe is royally-approved She wears some of Duchess Kate and Meghan's favourites!

Hurrah, Killing Eve is back on our screens! And while we can't wait to find out what happens next in Villanelle and Eve's story, we're just as excited to see how Jodie Comer's character will be dressed in the new series. That pink Molly Goddard dress will never be forgotten - but what will the loveable psychopath wear next?

Villanelle loves The Vampire's Wife as much as Kate and Beatrice!

Well, it seems the 'it' dress of season three is in fact a cult favourite from The Vampire's Wife – a brand also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice. In a beautiful floral print, it's not unlike the style that Beatrice wore to a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2019.

Vilanelle's version has puff sleeves and is covered with beautiful roses, and has been made available to pre-order from the brand for £595. Tempted?

Loading the player...



WATCH: Killing Eve's season three trailer

In fact, the royal similarities don't stop there, since the stylish assassin can also be seen wearing a pair of earrings loved by the Duchess of Sussex in the first new episode of the show.

Wearing Shaun Leane earrings like Meghan

The silver hook jewellery pieces are pretty perfect for Jodie's killer character, we reckon. Meghan chose the gold vermeil versions of the studs for the Queen's 92nd anniversary concert back in 2018, and again during her royal tour of Australia in 2019. Villanelle's picks cost £275, while you can channel Meghan's style for £225.

Other big fashion moments from series three of the show involve a gorgeous Halpern two-piece, a fluffy green Charlotte Knowles coat and a sweet sixties-style mini dress from La Double J.

Speaking to British Vogue, costume designer Sam Perry revealed that Vilanelle's newfound nostalgic style came naturally. "There wasn’t an intention to give season three a '70s feel in particular, but I think maybe a vintage-inspired vibe crept in there," she said. "Some of the outfits have a '60s, '70s and '80s edge to them.”

