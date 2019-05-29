Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie join the Queen at Buckingham Palace garden party – in STUNNING dresses Sisterly style...

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a surprise appearance at Wednesday afternoon's Buckingham Palace garden party – both looking as gorgeous as each other in formal midi dresses! Big sister Beatrice continued her penchant for cool-girl designers by wearing a floral number from A-list favourite The Vampire's Wife, while Eugenie looked equally modern in a nude Sandro dress (available here, £315), with a pretty pleated skirt. Didn't they look lovely? Both opted for headwear, of course, with chic Alice bands – a favourite amongst royal women for formal occasions.

Beatrice and Eugenie joined the Queen and Prince Harry

As for accessories, Princess Beatrice opted to carry her favourite Zara basket bag to add a little high street to her £1,525 dress – and a pair of simple navy heels. Princess Eugenie wore her favourite Valentino pumps and a simple nude box clutch. The pair joined Prince Harry and the Queen for the party, during which they met with hundreds of guests in the palace gardens.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie have already thrilled royal fans by appearing at public engagements at the palace in recent weeks. Both attended separate Duke of Edinburgh awards events alongside the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who Eugenie referred to affectionately in a recent Instagram post. Sharing five pictures from the engagement, Eugenie wrote on her public account: "Honoured to join my Uncle and Aunt, The Earl and Countess of Wessex today at Buckingham Palace to hand out @dofeuk Gold Awards. It was fantastic to meet all the young men and women who have achieved so much."

The pair looked beautiful in their dresses

Both sisters have been wowing with their style lately, with Princess Eugenie wearing a stunning midi dress from her wedding dress designer Peter Pilotto at the recent Buckingham Palace event – and who can forget Beatrice's incredible lace Self-Portrait dress for Lady Gabriella Windsor's own royal nuptials? These two are on a roll!

