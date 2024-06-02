Pride Month 2024: 8 brands to shop in June to show your support

June is officially Pride Month across the globe, a chance to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities all around the world. And what better way to celebrate Pride's incredible legacy in 2024 than by doing your bit to support the annual event with Pride gifts and merch?
Every year, brands from beauty to fashion to food release Pride-themed products, usually with a portion of profits going to various LGBTQ+ charities and causes. We're talking rainbow beauty products, Pride flag socks and empowering slogan shoes.
"It's always massively warming to see companies getting behind Pride and allowing a little bit more visibility in our lives and makes us feel safe within their places of business," comments Matthew Moore, HELLO!'s Diversity and Inclusion Lead. "Of course, it's important not to just offer support in passing and the best brands always have the community at the centre of their campaigns."
And Matthew's right. Beware of 'rainbow washing', a tactic companies use to signal support for LGBTQ+ community, such as adding rainbow colours to existing products or marketing, but without doing the work. Which is why we’ve rounded up the best items to shop now to show your support for Pride Month 2024, all of which give back to the LGBTQ+ community, and support love and friendship for all.
How I chose the best Pride gifts and products
- Charity brands: All of the products and brands listed have pledged to donate to LGBTQ+ charities and causes, either during Pride month or all year round.
- Pride-themed: We're celebrating love here, and all of the products are beautifully themed to support Pride, with rainbows, multicoloured hues or empowering slogans.
- Limited edition: Some of the brands listed release special Pride-themed products for a limited time only, and you'll find those in this list too.
- Price: Of course, you don't have to buy anything to show your support for Pride, but if you are, then you'll find a range of price points in this edit to suit all budgets.
Pride gifts that give back
adidas Pink Short Sleeve Pride Tshirt
The adidas x Pabllo Vittar Pride collection features some of adidas' classic silhouettes, infused with Vittar's on-stage signature style.
The collection is designed to complement different body shapes so everyone can feel powerful in their own skin.
Editor's note: "'Love Unites' is the theme of the adidas Pride collection, a collaboration with Brazilian sensation Pabllo Vittar.
"She is the most-followed drag queen on social media, with 35+ million followers, and this adidas collaboration celebrates individuality and encourages allyship."
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Pride
Converse's 2024 Pride collection celebrates trailblazers of the LGBTQIA+ community who are proud to be creating a future where love and joy prevail.
Converse is a constant support of It Gets Better Project [IGBP] and COC Nederlands, as they educate and empower LGBTIA+ communities across the globe, as well as Liverpool-based Homotopia and Belgium-based IGLYO.
Editor's note: "The Converse Pride collection is beautiful, full of colourful and slogan-emblazoned sneakers and clothing, including these super cool high tops.
"Plus, some in the collection can be customised."
Apple Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop
Apple continuously support a number of LGBTQ+ charities and communities, and release an Apple Watch band every year to celebrate Pride Month.
Editor's note: "Apple's colourful watch band for Pride 2024 has been chosen to "celebrate the light that drives visibility, unites communities and allows each member of the LGBTQ+ family to truly be seen."
"It feature a neon array of colours inspired by multiple Pride flags, and is a beautiful addition to your collection."
Calvin Klein Monogram Slim Fit Tee
Calvin Klein has teamed up with Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Pope for its 2024 Pride Collection, featuring tees, briefs, thongs and more.
Editor's note: "The popular Pride range from Calvin Klein is modelled by two LGBTQ+ stars for the 2024 This Is Love campaign.
"It's a classic collection with subtle rainbow tees, bright underwear and more."
Happy Socks Pride Stripe Crew Sock
Happy Socks support the LGBTQIA+ community all year round, and 10% of net sales from the brand's Pride-related products sold will be donated to a charity organisation that contributes to the fight for equal rights for the community.
Editor's notes: "I love these cheerful socks from Happy Socks, this year updated to be more inclusive, inspired by the Progress Pride Flag design by Daniel Quasar."
ALLSAINTS Pride T-shirt
ALLSAINTS will donate all profits from their 2024 Pride T-shirt to Kaleidoscope, a UK-based international charity fighting for a future where LGBTI+ people everywhere can live free, safe and equal lives.
Editor's note: "This chic ALLSAINTS T-shirt features the Underground Pride graphic and looks comfy too!"
Barry M Full of Pride Nail Paint Gift Set
20% of net profits from every set sold will be donated to akt, the national LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity.
Editor's notes: "Who can resist these bright nail varnishes from Barry M, with six bold colours to paint your nails for Pride."
Pride Jolly Ginger
10% of all sales of Biscuiteers' ginger pride jolly ginger will be donated to Kaleidoscope Trust, a UK-based charity focused on fighting for the human rights of LGBT+ people across the Commonwealth.
Editor's note: "How delicious does this biscuit look? The letterbox gingerbread biscuit is iced, and a great gift to send to someone - or to yourself."
