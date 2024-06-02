Pride Month 2024: 8 brands to shop in June to show your support

June is officially Pride Month across the globe, a chance to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities all around the world. And what better way to celebrate Pride's incredible legacy in 2024 than by doing your bit to support the annual event with Pride gifts and merch?

Every year, brands from beauty to fashion to food release Pride-themed products, usually with a portion of profits going to various LGBTQ+ charities and causes. We're talking rainbow beauty products, Pride flag socks and empowering slogan shoes.

"It's always massively warming to see companies getting behind Pride and allowing a little bit more visibility in our lives and makes us feel safe within their places of business," comments Matthew Moore, HELLO!'s Diversity and Inclusion Lead. "Of course, it's important not to just offer support in passing and the best brands always have the community at the centre of their campaigns."

And Matthew's right. Beware of 'rainbow washing', a tactic companies use to signal support for LGBTQ+ community, such as adding rainbow colours to existing products or marketing, but without doing the work. Which is why we’ve rounded up the best items to shop now to show your support for Pride Month 2024, all of which give back to the LGBTQ+ community, and support love and friendship for all.

How I chose the best Pride gifts and products

Charity brands : All of the products and brands listed have pledged to donate to LGBTQ+ charities and causes, either during Pride month or all year round.

: All of the products and brands listed have pledged to donate to LGBTQ+ charities and causes, either during Pride month or all year round. Pride-themed: We're celebrating love here, and all of the products are beautifully themed to support Pride, with rainbows, multicoloured hues or empowering slogans.

We're celebrating love here, and all of the products are beautifully themed to support Pride, with rainbows, multicoloured hues or empowering slogans. Limited edition: Some of the brands listed release special Pride-themed products for a limited time only, and you'll find those in this list too.

Some of the brands listed release special Pride-themed products for a limited time only, and you'll find those in this list too. Price: Of course, you don't have to buy anything to show your support for Pride, but if you are, then you'll find a range of price points in this edit to suit all budgets.

Pride gifts that give back