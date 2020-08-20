﻿
beaded-shell-jewellery

The best pearl, beaded and seashell jewellery you should be shelling out for

Introducing the key accessory for summer

Leanne Bayley

The unlikely summer jewellery trend that is taking the world by storm wouldn't look out of place under the sea - it's official, pearls a and shells are everywhere right now. The laid-back surf chick accessory style has been all over our Instagram feeds and is the perfect cool and carefree addition to your jewellery box. Whether it's a beaded pearl necklace or a pair of shell earrings, it's a major jewellery trend and you need to get involved with. Shop our favourites below... 

ms-pearl-necklace

Shell-shapes beaded necklace, £9.50, Marks & Spencer 

topshop-shell-anklet

Shell anklet, £9, Topshop 

asos-shell-necklace

Set of three shell bracelets, £6, ASOS Design

other-stories-pearl-necklace

Pearl necklace, £29, & Other Stories

hm-shell-necklace

Shell necklace, £14.99, H&M

mango-pearl-earrings

Pearl earrings, £12.99, Mango 

harvey-nichols-pearl-necklace

Gigamuas shell necklace, £30, Harvey Nichols

netaporter-beaded-necklace

Chan Luu pearl necklace, £130, Netaporter

pandora-shell-earrings

Hooped conch earrings, £50, Pandora

auruma-grey-bracelet

Pearl sisterhood bracelet, £130, Auruma + Grey

roxanne-first-pearl-necklace

Be Cool pearl beaded necklace, £175, Roxanne First

soru-bracelet

Perla bracelet, £95, Soru Jewellery

