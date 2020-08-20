The best pearl, beaded and seashell jewellery you should be shelling out for

Leanne Bayley
Whether it's a beaded pearl necklace or a pair of shell earrings, shell jewellery is a major summer trend and you need to get involved...
The unlikely summer jewellery trend that is taking the world by storm wouldn't look out of place under the sea - it's official, pearls a and shells are everywhere right now. The laid-back surf chick accessory style has been all over our Instagram feeds and is the perfect cool and carefree addition to your jewellery box. Whether it's a beaded pearl necklace or a pair of shell earrings, it's a major jewellery trend and you need to get involved with. Shop our favourites below...
Shell-shapes beaded necklace, £9.50, Marks & Spencer
Shell anklet, £9, Topshop
Set of three shell bracelets, £6, ASOS Design
Pearl necklace, £29, & Other Stories
Shell necklace, £14.99, H&M
Pearl earrings, £12.99, Mango
Gigamuas shell necklace, £30, Harvey Nichols
Chan Luu pearl necklace, £130, Netaporter
Hooped conch earrings, £50, Pandora
Pearl sisterhood bracelet, £130, Auruma + Grey
Be Cool pearl beaded necklace, £175, Roxanne First
Perla bracelet, £95, Soru Jewellery
