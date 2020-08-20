The best pearl, beaded and seashell jewellery you should be shelling out for Introducing the key accessory for summer

The unlikely summer jewellery trend that is taking the world by storm wouldn't look out of place under the sea - it's official, pearls a and shells are everywhere right now. The laid-back surf chick accessory style has been all over our Instagram feeds and is the perfect cool and carefree addition to your jewellery box. Whether it's a beaded pearl necklace or a pair of shell earrings, it's a major jewellery trend and you need to get involved with. Shop our favourites below...

Shell-shapes beaded necklace, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Shell anklet, £9, Topshop

MORE: Cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift

Set of three shell bracelets, £6, ASOS Design

Pearl necklace, £29, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

Shell necklace, £14.99, H&M

PHOTOS: The best beaches to visit in the UK

Pearl earrings, £12.99, Mango

Gigamuas shell necklace, £30, Harvey Nichols

Chan Luu pearl necklace, £130, Netaporter

Hooped conch earrings, £50, Pandora

Pearl sisterhood bracelet, £130, Auruma + Grey

Be Cool pearl beaded necklace, £175, Roxanne First

Perla bracelet, £95, Soru Jewellery

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.