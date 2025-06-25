This British beach just beat the Med – and it's only 2 hours from London

Why travel abroad when you could be lapping up the sunshine on pristine sandy beaches and crystal blue sea much closer to home? With the summer temperatures warming up, staycations have never looked so enticing.

In fact, TripAdvisor has revealed that one UK beach has outranked several sun-soaked holiday destinations in Europe, ranking 12th on the 25th anniversary list of the top-rated beaches on the planet. We're talking about the long stretch of Bournemouth Beach, of course.

Among the seven miles of coastland sit several Blue Flag beaches such as Durley Chine and Fisherman's Walk, recognised for their high standards of environmental management, water quality and safety. Meanwhile, it offers some of the warmest sea temperatures in the UK for swimmers, stunning views of the Isle of Wight for dog walkers, and even ice cream stands for families.

So it comes as no surprise that it has earned an average rating of 4.5 out of five from almost 9,000 TripAdvisor reviews, with it commonly being described as "beautiful" and "clean."

Keep scrolling to see scores of beautiful beaches in Cornwall, Dorset and more locations across the UK that you could definitely be mistaken for thinking were abroad…

Best beaches in the UK

1/ 8 Carbis Bay Beach, Cornwall Visit Carbis Bay on a sunny day and you'll have a hard time reminding yourself that you're still in England. This picturesque bay is just one mile away from St Ives and is an ideal spot for families with young children, as the sea here is generally calm and perfect for swimming. The beach has been named one of Cornwall's eight award-winning Blue Flag 2017 beaches thanks to its cleanliness, safety and on-site facilities.

2/ 8 Weymouth Beach, Dorset This three-mile stretch of sand is a great spot with plenty to keep adults and children alike entertained. As well as sunbathing and paddling in the sea, visitors can usually enjoy traditional Punch and Judy shows, live music and free summer fireworks displays, all just minutes away from Weymouth town centre.

3/ 8 Rhossili Bay, Wales Not only is it home to three miles of golden sandy beaches, but Rhossili Bay is also home to the popular National Trust cottage, the Old Rectory and at low tide, the remains of Helvetia, a ship wrecked in 1887, can be seen on the beach. Voted Wales' Best Beach 2017, Rhossili Bay is well worth travelling out to this summer.

4/ 8 Luce Sands, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland The weather up in Scotland may not be forecast to be as hot as elsewhere in the UK, but Luce Sands in Dumfries and Galloway is well worth a visit regardless. Here you can expect to enjoy some adventurous activities such as horse riding and surfing, while the bay is also home to an abundance of marine wildlife, leading it to be designated a Special Area for Conservation.

5/ 8 Woolacombe Beach, Devon If you're visiting Devon this summer, you'll definitely want to head down to Woolacombe Beach. This golden sandy beach holds the England for Excellence Gold Award for best family resort, and was also the winner of TripAdvisor's best beaches in Britain award in 2016. A real family favourite, you can rest assured that this beach is both clean and safe, with lifeguards on duty.

6/ 8 Whitesands Bay Beach, Pembrokeshire If you prefer to spend your days being active and trying your hand at everything from surfing to canoeing, Whitesands Bay Beach in Pembrokeshire is the place for you. Further out to sea, the ex-naval vessel HMS Scylla, which sank nearly 15 years ago, is a popular diving site.

7/ 8 Brighton Beach, Sussex Often nicknamed 'London at Sea', this seaside town is usually bustling with entertainment, bars and attractions along the seafront. However, if it was a more peaceful setting you were looking for, either side of the fun-filled pebbled beach you can find long relaxing strips, dotted with pastel-coloured beach huts, perfect to lie down in the summer sunshine and breathe in the fresh sea air.

8/ 8 Porthcurno, Cornwall Porthcurno's beautiful turquoise waters will trick you into thinking you have flown miles to a tropical destination. Its golden sands and picturesque landscape are perfect for those who want a bit of relaxation. The location is so impressive that it was chosen as one of Poldark's beach locations.



