26 cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift for Valentine's Day

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a teenage girl or a young adult, you might want to check out our list of cool - but affordable - jewellery brands - especially as Valentine's Day is coming up.

Plus, we reached out to jewellery designer Laura Gravestock to find out if you really need to spend a lot of money on jewellery and how to make your jewellery last.

What kind of jewellery looks the most expensive on?

Laura said: "I’m loving heavier rings, earrings and pendants at the moment, for a more expensive look without the hefty price tag – when a piece has more weight, we automatically equate it with value. I also love the layered look when it comes to necklaces – mix and match different chain styles and pendants for an eclectic, curated look that gives off the vibe you’re styling heirlooms that have been passed down to you."

Do you need to spend a lot of money on jewellery?

Laura said: "Not at all! There are so many brilliant independent jewellery brands creating affordable jewellery from precious materials, it’s just a case of knowing what to look for. I’d always recommend checking what pieces are made from, and opt for sterling silver, gold vermeil (layers of real gold applied to sterling silver – A.K.A gold plated) and 9ct gold, as these demi-fine pieces hold their value more than base metals such as brass or stainless steel, and are far less likely to cause allergic reactions. If you look after these pieces, they should last you far longer than cheaper alternatives. My pieces start at just £20 for sterling silver earrings – and even my solid gold heart rings are only £125, for something you’ll keep forever."

How we chose the best affordable jewellery brands

Style & trends: We wanted this edit to be stylish so we looked at the brands favoured by the fash pack.

Inclusions under £200: Preferably less, in fact. Affordable has a different meaning to everyone, but we tried to keep the edit consistent with mid-priced jewellery brands.

Preferably less, in fact. Affordable has a different meaning to everyone, but we tried to keep the edit consistent with mid-priced jewellery brands. Sustainability: Where possible we chose jewellery responsibly made and consciously sourced.

5 ways to look after your jewellery Laura Gravestock, the designer and owner of luxury British jewellery brand Laura Gravestock Jewellery, said: "Taking care of your jewellery is the key to longevity - like most things, jewellery is not indestructible!" Always take your jewellery off when swimming, bathing, and working out. Take your rings off when you wash your hands or use sanitiser. Chemicals damage all jewellery, and this includes perfumes, body lotions, hairspray…always put these on before your jewellery, let them dry, and put your jewellery on as the final step of your routine! Avoid wearing your jewellery in places where it’s likely to get snagged and pulled or bashed – so ideally take pieces off before bed, and if you’re planning on doing any cleaning, take jewellery off first so it doesn’t get damaged. It’s also worth checking if the company you buy your jewellery from offers a re-plating or jewellery refurbishment service – for a small charge you can send your pieces back to them to be cleaned, polished and if needed, re-plated so it comes back to you looking as good as new.

Meet the expert

Laura Gravestock is the designer and owner of luxury British jewellery brand Laura Gravestock Jewellery, founded in 2009. Taking inspiration from her surroundings, be it her childhood spent in the Middle East & Spain, or the super-trendy part of East London where she lived for over a decade, Laura creates covetable, luxury jewellery with a playful twist. Laura designs jewellery that makes you smile when you wear it, and you never want to take off!