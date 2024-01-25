26 cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift for Valentine's Day

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a teenage girl or a young adult, you might want to check out our list of cool - but affordable - jewellery brands - especially as Valentine's Day is coming up.
Plus, we reached out to jewellery designer Laura Gravestock to find out if you really need to spend a lot of money on jewellery and how to make your jewellery last.
What kind of jewellery looks the most expensive on?
Laura said: "I’m loving heavier rings, earrings and pendants at the moment, for a more expensive look without the hefty price tag – when a piece has more weight, we automatically equate it with value. I also love the layered look when it comes to necklaces – mix and match different chain styles and pendants for an eclectic, curated look that gives off the vibe you’re styling heirlooms that have been passed down to you."
Best affordable jewellery that can be personalised - at a glance
Laura said: "Not at all! There are so many brilliant independent jewellery brands creating affordable jewellery from precious materials, it’s just a case of knowing what to look for. I’d always recommend checking what pieces are made from, and opt for sterling silver, gold vermeil (layers of real gold applied to sterling silver – A.K.A gold plated) and 9ct gold, as these demi-fine pieces hold their value more than base metals such as brass or stainless steel, and are far less likely to cause allergic reactions. If you look after these pieces, they should last you far longer than cheaper alternatives. My pieces start at just £20 for sterling silver earrings – and even my solid gold heart rings are only £125, for something you’ll keep forever."
How we chose the best affordable jewellery brands
Style & trends: We wanted this edit to be stylish so we looked at the brands favoured by the fash pack.
Inclusions under £200: Preferably less, in fact. Affordable has a different meaning to everyone, but we tried to keep the edit consistent with mid-priced jewellery brands.
Sustainability: Where possible we chose jewellery responsibly made and consciously sourced.
Pandora Sparkling Handwritten Love Collier Necklace
Pandora Jewellery
It's no secret that young girls love Pandora - you just need to walk past a shop on a busy Saturday afternoon to see that! It might be known for cute charms and easy-to-buy gifts, but there are some seriously chic cool-girl jewellery styles on site.
Monica Vinader Birthstone Necklace
Monica Vinader Jewellery
Monica Vinader - a jewellery brand loved by Princess Kate - is a firm favourite in the HELLO! office. This birthstone necklace is perfect for a special gift. If you're looking for a January birthday stone, this is the stone of commitment. Red garnet is said to bring loyalty and trust. You can also add a complimentary engraving to the reverse for an extra thoughtful touch.
Swarovski Angelic Collection Earrings
Swarovski Jewellery
Swarovski, well, you just can't go wrong with this brand. It's always a success when it comes to gifting a partner or a loved one. These earrings from the Angelic Collection would be a great idea for a present - so sparkly! And they're on sale.
Missoma Floating Charm Choker
Missoma Jewellery
Meet The Founder
The founder, Marisa Hordern, is all about championing women and she’s a strong believer that jewellery is all about decorating life and bringing small moments of happiness to your day.
Just ask Meghan Markle! Missoma is an excellent choice for young adults and it’s virtually impossible to not choose a great piece. Whether you’re looking for silver, gold, or personalised, this brand has all the crowd-pleasers for the best treat.
Recently the brand has expanded to fine jewellery, so as well as finding personalised, chic pieces, you can also invest in forever jewellery, as well.
Edge of Ember Medium Gold Hoops
Edge of Ember Jewellery
This brand has the royal seal of approval as well - Meghan has worn this jewellery brand on a number of occasions as well. Having launched in 2014, Edge of Ember is now an all-female operation that aims to help customers make empowered choices about fashion and a positive impact in the world. The brand works with artisan groups and small-scale factories in Asia that are run in an ethical manner.
Founders Jezz & Asha work with an incredible team of highly passionate designers & creators, and have enlisted the likes of Stacey Solomon, Gemma Owen and Olivia Atwood to create collections.
Customise the beloved doodle heart from Stacey Solomon's Abbott Lyon collection on this gold necklace when you choose the birthstone that sits alongside it. It's the perfect everyday piece, whether you want to wear it on its own or layer it with your other favourites.
Rachel Jackson x Dawn O'Porter Rainbow Pave Boogie Necklace
Rachel Jackson Jewellery
Dawn O'Porter's collection with jewellery brand Rachel Jackson is so on brand - and perfect for anyone who loves sparkle and having fun. This luxe, rainbow pave BOOGIE necklace is the perfect 'ooh where did you get that from?' necklace.
Thomas Sabo Pearl Stud Earrings
Thomas Sabo Jewellery
Thomas Sabo is a great destination for reasonable jewellery, wherther you're looking for gifting ideas or purchases for yourself. Pearls are a cute idea and if you don't currently have any in your jewellery box, these delicately shimmering pearl ear studs are 0.7 cm in size and consist of cultured freshwater pearls and a push-fit fastening of 925 Sterling silver. And in case you need more convincing, the pearl is a symbol of love.
Soru Angelica Gold Hoop Earrings
Soru Jewellery
Meet The Founders
Founded in 2013 by two half English-Sicilian sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle in Solihull. The pair absolutely loved jewellery, and their summer trips to Sicily to see family inspired them to create stand out pieces of jewellery at attainable prices.
You will have heard of Soru Jewellery - or you'll have spotted it on Instagram before, that's for sure! Each piece is ethically handmade using gold plated sterling silver and semi-precious gemstones. Oh, and the brand has one major royal fan - and that's the Duchess of Cambridge who has been spotted wearing Soru Jewellery on more than one occasion. Opening up one of these gifts will bring a smile to anyone's face.
Amelia Scott Esme Stud Earrings
Amelia Scott Jewellery
Meet The Founder
You might think that the founder is called Amelia Scott, but that's not the case. It's actually London-based jewellery designer Jane Hebden.
Previously Head of Creative at a well-known watch and jewellery brand, with the pieces she designed stocked in the likes of Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, Jane was awarded Retail Jewellers 30 Under 30 Rising Star Award in 2020, and several Watch Pro Awards for pieces she designed over the years. Uninspired by the minimalist brands on the market, Jane has now decided to use her 10 years of industry experience to start designing pieces that reflect her own personal style and the fun she loves to have with accessories and colour.
Lockdown initiated the shift in her career, telling us: “I started to find my most ‘colourful self’ during and after lockdown - wearing colour really does improve my mood and I wanted to share the joy of colours with others, which was my main motivation to start the brand."
The brand is set to become a go-to for wearable, unexpected palettes and sophisticated sparkle.
Our choice? These Esme studs - so elegant! And the best bit? Amelia Scott is packaged in a beautiful branded velvet gift box.
Astley Clarke Gold Pearl Anklet
Astley Clarke Jewellery
Astley Clarke is a luxury British brand celebrating design and craftsmanship. The brand only works with noble metals, semi-precious and precious gemstones, and natural diamonds, which are responsibly sourced and adhere to the Kimberley Process. Astley Clarke also supports Theirworld, a charity that champions women’s and children’s causes in the developing world.
Ernest Jones Sterling Silver Diamond Heart Necklace
Ernest Jones Jewellery
We love this heart shaped necklace, there are even diamond engagement rings on offer - perfect for anyone planning a Valentine's Day proposal.
Mejuri Heart Station Bracelet
Mejuri Jewellery
Meet The Founder
The CEO of Mujui, Noura Sakkijha, said: "I founded Mejuri because I saw a jewellery industry that was built for men gifting women and not women celebrating themselves. To me, the truest expression of Mejuri is mutual uplift: all of us supporting each other, and you, our community, feeling empowered to invest in yourself and, in turn, the community around you.”
You'll find a lovely mix of affordable and luxury pieces on site, and there's a new drop each week. We dare you not to find something that you truly love.
Frida & Florence Waltz Of Hearts Gold Necklace
Frida & Florence Jewellery
The 19K gold vermeil Waltz of Hearts necklace features five small hearts hanging from an adjustable chain. In the centre you'll find a zirconia heart - a sparkly little reminder of your eternal love.
L’ERA Diamond Rectangle Hoops
L’ERA Jewellery
Meet The Founder
Founded by Angele and Lara, L’ERA was borne out of a passion for diamonds and a desire to make them accessible to everyone. Angele, with her background in the jewellery industry, set out on a mission to offer high-quality, beautiful, lab-grown diamonds.
Affordable AND insane quality, it's a no-brainer, really! At L'ERA, their belief is that every piece of jewellery tells a story and gives a freedom of expression. Sustainability is a huge focus for the brand and exclusively only offer lab-grown diamonds.
Heavenly London The Gold Norma Bracelet
Heavenly London Jewellery
Meet The Founder
Heavenly London (formerly known as Heavenyl Necklaces) is the brainchild of Belinda Scott, who started the online business from the kitchen table in 1998.
The company is run day-to-day by her daughter Madeleine, who also has inherited the same love of jewellery, leaving Belinda to focus on the ever-changing designs and new collections.
You'll have seen Heavenly London on Instagram after bonafide Instagram star Flavia Stuttgen launched her 'Bisou Bisou!' collaboration with the brand.
Carrie Elizabeth x Zoe Sugg Intentions Lucky Pearl & Chain Bracelet
Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery
Meet The Founder
Essex-born Carrie took the leap of faith to give up her day job as a jewellery buyer and create her own jewellery brand. Very early into her career she found herself in Kate Moss’s home talking her through her collection - and the pinch-me moment catapulted her to fame.
Born 17 years ago by founder and CEO Scott Thompson, he had the idea of wanting to be inclusive rather than exclusive and now he and his wife Heidi continue their passion for creating beautiful - and affordable - diamonds.
Add a touch of edge to your ear game with the elegant Kadin Ear Cuff. Featuring a marquise stone and a polished yellow gold bar accented with a dainty row of microsettings.
Laura Gravestock RSxLG Open Hearts Chunky Hoop Earrings
Laura Gravestock Jewellery
Meet The Founder
Luxury British jewellery brand Laura Gravestock Jewellery was founded in 2009 by designer and owner, Laura Gravestock.
Loved by celebrities and influencers alike, Laura's jewellery is covetable with a playful twist. Recently Laura collaborated with style maven Rachel Stevens and it's a smash hit with fans.
Astrid & Miyu Navette Bracelet
Astrid & Miyu Jewellery
Give them a piece of jewellery that they'll treasure - without having to break the bank. Astrid and Miyu is all about stacking necklaces for a glam look - so start them off on their journey with our top picks of gorgeous base necklaces. They also have some stunning earring options, from stylish hoops to ear cuffs. Enjoy!
Maudella Cordelia Earrings
Maudella Jewellery
Maudella is a new jewellery brand on our radar and we're impressed with the mix of contemporary everyday styles on site, as well as some timeless classics. A lot of the pieces come in both 18ct gold or white gold plating and starts from £35 to £130. The brand spent a huge amount of time and investment developing their packaging, making sure all the boxes are 100% recyclable. Typically, jewellery brands use velvet, foam or plastic inserts to hold their pieces in place inside the box, and they've tried to avoid that. The inserts are made from recyclable paper wrapped card, and working with new factories who use FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified paper and soy ink for packaging production. Maudella is one to watch!
Rosie Fortescue Jewellery Freshwater Pearl & Neon Thread Bracelet
Rosie Fortescue Jewellery
Meet The Founder
Rosie needs no introduction. The Made in Chelsea star started her London-based Demi-fine jewellery brand back in 2015 and since then it has gone from strength to strength.
If you’re looking for a colourful gift, this is definitely it. Rosie’s latest collection features colourful tennis bracelets which make the most perfect gift to the magpie in your life.
Coeur De Lion has been delighting jewellery lovers all over the world for almost 35 years. The jewellery is produced by hand in Germany. Instead of always using new resources, Coeur De Lion wants to help you look after your jewellery properly and, if necessary, repair it. That is part of its sustainability pledge.
Aurum + Grey Handwritten Necklace
Aurum + Grey Jewellery
Meet The Founder
Jewellery brand AURUM + GREY was born in 2015 by Talya Paskin, who was inspired to create her own jewellery line when she struggled to find special gifts for her bridesmaids when planning her wedding.
Laura Gravestock, the designer and owner of luxury British jewellery brand Laura Gravestock Jewellery, said: "Taking care of your jewellery is the key to longevity - like most things, jewellery is not indestructible!"
Always take your jewellery off when swimming, bathing, and working out.
Take your rings off when you wash your hands or use sanitiser.
Chemicals damage all jewellery, and this includes perfumes, body lotions, hairspray…always put these on before your jewellery, let them dry, and put your jewellery on as the final step of your routine!
Avoid wearing your jewellery in places where it’s likely to get snagged and pulled or bashed – so ideally take pieces off before bed, and if you’re planning on doing any cleaning, take jewellery off first so it doesn’t get damaged.
It’s also worth checking if the company you buy your jewellery from offers a re-plating or jewellery refurbishment service – for a small charge you can send your pieces back to them to be cleaned, polished and if needed, re-plated so it comes back to you looking as good as new.
Meet the expert
Laura Gravestock is the designer and owner of luxury British jewellery brand Laura Gravestock Jewellery, founded in 2009. Taking inspiration from her surroundings, be it her childhood spent in the Middle East & Spain, or the super-trendy part of East London where she lived for over a decade, Laura creates covetable, luxury jewellery with a playful twist. Laura designs jewellery that makes you smile when you wear it, and you never want to take off!