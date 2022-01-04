Social media star Emma Lou Connolly on building her lifestyle brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emma Lou Connolly is known for many things; she was first a model, but has since become a successful social media star, with nearly half a million followers, brand ambassador, wine entrepreneur and founder of The Greedy Model Instagram handle – a new venture born during lockdown with a growing following that is currently at 165k.

Emma on her Hello! Fashion cover shoot

On her official Instagram page she shares styling tips and demonstrates what she describes as her haphazard and androgynous style. “I often dress like I haven’t looked at what I’m wearing, I don’t really plan ahead,” she laughs.

Emma wears Free People on her Hello! Fashion shoot

There are also plenty of pictures of her wedding to Oliver Proudlock, a TV personality who starred in Made In Chelsea. They married in December 2020 after postponing their big day five times due to Covid.

“It was awful, because you obviously look forward to this event. So much planning and effort had gone into it. But the wedding we did have was so perfect that I don’t think we would have wanted anything else.”

Emma and Ollie, who got down on one knee during a romantic break in Sweden, finally planned to marry on Thursday 17 December 2020. On the Monday before that, she was having a facial and heard a gasp from her beautician, whilst under an LED light.

“She wouldn’t tell me what was wrong, but in my heart of hearts I knew what was happening. I remember lying under the lamp and a tear falling down my face. She grabbed my hand and said, ‘I’m so sorry, there is going to be a lockdown coming in on Wednesday at midnight’. And I said, ‘Oh my God, no, it’s happening again’.”

Emma with husband Ollie Proudlock

Arriving home crestfallen, Ollie met her at their front door. “He said, ‘It doesn’t matter, we’re getting married tomorrow. I’ve called everyone, they’re all doing it’.” And he had organised the venue, minister, florist and video crew that streamed the nuptials live for people that couldn’t attend.

Another big lockdown development for Emma was the launch of The Greedy Model, an Instagram handle to share plates of food she’s prepared and the recipes. “Having been a model for 15 years, and being very greedy, The Greedy Model was born.”

Emma's latest venture is Instagram account The Greedy Model

Emma, who is from Dunblane in Scotland, and Ollie, now live in Fulham London and are expecting their first child together.

The full interview appears in the February issue of Hello! Fashion, out now.

