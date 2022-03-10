4 Big Beauty Trends From AW22 Fashion Month

As we bid adieu to another fashion month, it’s time to look back at the most memorable beauty moments. For autumn/winter 2022, full-face glamour made a triumphant return and nostalgia ruled the runways with clear nods to the ‘60s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Chanel gave us spidery lashes and mod bobs, while Molly Goddard took us back to Camden Market in the ‘80s with sky-high side ponies. And in amongst the bold eye looks, we saw a renewed appreciation for healthy-looking skin.

Read on for our four favourite trends…

Graphic Shapes

No trend report would be complete without an ode to graphic eye liner. We’ve seen floating flicks, dagger-long lines and brightly coloured wings. Backstage at Paul & Joe, make-up artist Georgina Graham took her cue from Anya Taylor Joy in The Queen’s Gambit with two graphic rounded shapes. And for Roksanda’s sporty aesthetic, Miranda Joyce relied upon MAC’s sharply-tipped Brushstroke Liner ink pen to draw poker-straight lines – that, and a very steady hand.

Roksanda, AW22

Molly Goddard, AW22

Paul & Joe, AW22

Bold Braids

We love that braids have become a fashion week staple and there are plenty of ways to take yours to the next level. At Brandon Maxwell, a classic chignon was elevated with a centre braid and gorgeous black velvet ribbon. The definition of business in the front, party in the back. The romance continued in Paris where Cecilie Bahnsen showcased a trio of plaits, each secured with a pretty bow. Guido Palau hailed his creation at Dior, the ‘new Renaissance braid’. A tiny Dutch braid was woven into a low up-do and finished with a jewel-encrusted headband for a futuristic touch.

Cecilie Bahnsen, AW22

Brandon Maxwell, AW22

Dior AW22

Status Skin

There’s no escaping barely-there beauty on the catwalk, and why would you want to? This season focused on bare, slightly sporty, healthy-looking skin, which means that heavy foundations and sharp contouring techniques take a step back. It all starts with skincare and the pros from 111Skin were out in force in London, providing de-puffing lymphatic drainage massages and moisture-soaked bases ready for make-up. At David Koma, queen of the glow, Charlotte Tilbury, used her feather-weight complexion perfecter, Beautiful Skin Foundation, to craft a sporty, post-gym sheen. “The biggest shift we are continuing to see develop is how skincare has become the ‘new makeup”, says Newby Hands, Beauty Director at Net-A-Porter in the brands 2022 Beauty Trends Presentation. “It’s not about covering everything up; it’s about being perfectly imperfect.”

Genny, AW22

David Koma, AW22

Tory Burch, AW22

Post-Shower Hair

Hurrah to low-key hair. Designers are actively encouraging us to drop the hair tools and run out the door with wet strands. The nautical brief at Altuzarra translated to mermaid lengths with textured, cascading waves and wind-swept baby hairs. The usually ultra-glam hair at Giambattista Valli was swapped for gelled-back sopping lengths to symbolise rebirth. Arguably the chicest and most wearable take came by way of Fendi which paired fresh-from-the-shower hair with deep side partings and a gold barrette (the accessory of the season).

Altuzarra, AW22

Fendi, AW22

Giambattista Valli, AW22