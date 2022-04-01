The upper midriff is fashion’s most flattering trend From Zendaya to Elsa Hosk and Simone Ashley... the mid-section is getting all the celebrity attention

Hands up who doesn’t want to spend hours in the gym in an attempt to gain washboard abs? Yep, us, too. So, feel free to dig into the Krispy Kremes with the news that stomach-baring is firmly off the fashion radar and the upper midriff has muscled in, resulting in a stylish way to show off some summer skin.

One of the most flattering areas to showcase, the ‘upper midriff’ is the 4 inch section of skin above the waist. Importantly - and what separates this from previous midriff trends - is that the belly button is nowhere to be seen. Making it more demure, and accessible than the Y2K full belly baring version popularised by Bella Hadid that has become a Gen Z favourite (we’re looking at you Miu Miu skirt set), as well as being flattering at every age. "This new way of baring your midriff is much more forgiving than the original crop top," explained Jill Wanless, Editor of Hello! Fashion "They cleverly show off the smallest part of your torso just under the bust. Keeping any untoned waistlines firmly under wraps."

RELATED: The Miu Miu skirt set is the hardest working outfit in fashion - and even has its own Instagram account

Just this month alone Simone Ashley showed hers off to aplomb at the world premiere of Bridgerton season 2. Zendaya bared hers in custom Valentino at the Oscars. Supermodel Elsa Hosk put her upper midriff on full display at The Vanity Fair Oscars party. Kaia Gerber donned the trend at a pre-Oscar party wearing Oscar de la Renta. If that wasn’t enough Gala Gordon and Cindy Bruna both opted for upper midriff revealing styles at the British Vogue x Tiffany’s party at Annabel’s. And Oscar-winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose clutched her trophy againt a sliver of skin, showing off her upper midriff in a red Valentino trouser suit.

Simone Ashley bared her midriff in Gucci at the Bridgerton season 2 premiere

Zendaya made a case for the upper midriff in custom Valentino

Elsa Hosk went for an exagerated full upper midriff ensemble

Cindy Bruna and Edward Enninful pictured together at Annabel's

Ariana DeBose sporting a winning look by Valentino

Likewise Jennifer Lopez who, at 52, wowed on the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Last Duel. While the paparazzi might have focused on her red carpet smooch with boyfriend, and star of the film, Ben Affleck, fashion fans had all eyes on her Hervé Léger chocolate brown two-piece that showcased her above-the-belly-button mid-section.

Jennifer Lopez is a fan of the upper midriff trend

Venus Williams is another proponent of the look. The tennis icon was seen front row at Chanel’s AW22 show wearing the luxe brand’s light-wash high-waisted jeans teamed with a charcoal fringed cape and glittery crop top. Accessorised with a narrow strip of toned tummy, she was at the top of her style game.

Venus Williams made the trend work for daytime at the Chanel AW22 show

MORE: The Ganni x Juicy Couture collection is now available and this is what we want to buy

Blake Lively also tapped into the trend at the Michael Kors AW22 show at New York Fashion Week. A baby-blue crop top and midi-length pencil skirt were separated by a section of honey-hued skin, an unstructured blazer draped over her shoulders for extra coverage.

Blake Lively was an early adopter of the look

The beauty of this look is that less is more. With just a hint of midriff, and always avoiding the low rise stomach area, it’s a far cry from the sartorial crimes caused by the low-rise jean in the early noughties. So here’s to the upper midriff. Fashion’s new favourite body part.