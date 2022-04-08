Botticelli Waves are the ethereal hair trend we’ve all been waiting for

French bobs and ‘bixies’ are trending but you might want to hold off that chop. Why? Because we’re falling back in love with extra-long lengths and it’s all thanks to one trend, Botticelli waves.

Coined by sought-after hairstylist Tom Smith, this renaissance-inspired look is a celebration of natural texture. Think long, loose, unstructured, and bountiful waves. We spotted Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley rocking the trend at the BAFTAs, adding XXL extensions to showcase her tousled strands, while Sandra Bullock ramped up the volume at the London premiere of her upcoming film, The Lost City.

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is a fan of sporting tousled waves

Sandra Bullock adorned the trend at the premiere of The Lost City

So how to recreate this look at home? If you’re blessed with natural curls or waves, then this will be pretty straight forward. Just plait your hair before bed and brush it out in the morning. “The fluffier the better!” says Annie Redman, hairstylist at Larry King. “This romantic style looks great when it’s a little messy and undone, however if you want to make it polished, you can play with making the centre parting sleek.” Larry King was the mastermind behind the Botticelli waves that society girl and beauty editor Lily Worcester donned at her wedding back in December.

Larry King tends to Lily Worcester's Botticelli tresses on her big day

For those whose hair needs a little coaxing, Annie recommends blow drying Larry King My Nanna’s Mousse through the roots and mid-lengths to muster volume. “Once dry, take sections and tong your strands in different directions for a convincing, natural-looking wave. Then, grab a large comb and brush out those curls so they look nice and fluffy,” says Annie.

Model Adwoa Aboah complimented her look with renaissance-inspired waves at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

If your hair tends to fall flat, back comb the roots to give it some oomph and finish with a texture spray. Likewise, if your strands are more susceptible to frizz, Larry King’s A Social Life for Your Hair helps temper flyaways and gives curls lustre. Better still, any style that’s below shoulder length can pull this off. Ask your hairstylist to add long layers to create a rounder, more voluminous shape and leave your ends soft and wispy.

Pretty as a picture… or should we say painting?