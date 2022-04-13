Satin slips and Moon Necklaces: How to get the ‘Whimsigoth’ look

The once dormant goth trend is back and better than ever, this time with a delicate, contemporary twist. ‘Whimsigoth’ is the new fantastical aesthetic designed for those of us who embrace both darkness and feminine graces.

As frequented by our favourite cultural girl-rebels Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Wednesday Addams and popularised by the witches of The Craft, Whimsigoth is the ultimate height of new-wave edginess with an otherworldly twist. The OG Whimsigoth icons (and wardrobe references) include Drew Barrymore, Courtney Love, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Charmed, and Phoebe in Friends. Move over Y2K this is the trend that is set to dominate the cultural agenda... and in no time our instagram feeds.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was one of the first icons to bring Whimsigoth to the fashion forefront

Becoming a prominent trend amongst Gen Z in the aftermath of the vibrance of Y2K, Whimsigoth is taking pop culture by storm. After becoming a brunette and taking on a darker new branding with hit single ‘Boyfriend’, Dove Cameron is officially the reigning queen of Whimsigoth for her sultry eye makeup and attention to flirty outfits with an enchanting twist. Currently the ultimate must haves on every Whimsigoth girl’s wish list are the satin Versace platforms heels and pretty much any dress by Vampire’s Wife and Alessandra Rich. Finish the look with a velvet hair bow (in black of course) and dark brown Courtney Love-esque grungy lipstick.

Dove Cameron is the fresh face of the Whimsigoth trend

This mystical fresh take on the gothic aesthetic we know and love perfectly combines our 1990s grunge obsession, childhood fascination with magic and our teenage emo phase, creating a balance that is both fun and sleek - minus the questionable decisions involving black hair dye and asymmetric fringes.

Award-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo is also devoted to the magical new aesthetic and is often spotted in floral mini dresses with platform leather boots. Her recent ensemble she wore to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards was a peak ode to the aesthetic, sporting a skin-tight corseted gown, embellished with fuschia pink beading - made unapologetically Whimsigoth-esque by accessorising with long satin gloves, beaded choker necklaces and dramatic winged eyeliner.

Olivia Rodrigo on the Grammys red carpet

Olivia Rodrigo also took her Whimsigoth look to the stage for her Grammys performance

So how do we achieve the Whimsigoth look? This is an elevated and chic nod to our gothic fantasy... so trade in the ripped tights for delicate Wolford fishnets. Think kohl eyeliner and velvet bows, offset by tiered chiffon, crochet cardigans and moon necklaces. Platform babydoll heels are also a must, think 1990’s but make it fashion. Sultry satin slip dresses embellished with lace and cotton camisoles - reminiscent of Nicole Kidman’s entrancing style in cult favourite film Practical Magic - are also a surefire way to nail the trend. Hello Fashion! have found the best online picks to look absolutely spellbinding and participate in Whimsigoth fantasy.

Our top 'Whimsigoth' fashion picks:

Wylde Moon Diamond Lucky Star Crescent Necklace, £375, Kirstie Le Marque

Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipstick, £59, Guerlain

Medusa Aevitas Embellished Satin Platform Pumps, £1,080, Versace

Bow-Detailed Cotton-Poplin Peplum Mini Dress, £1,540, Alessandra Rich

Adwa Feather-Trimmed Embellished Chiffon Mini Dress, £1,495, 16Arlington

The 1996 Dress in Zodiac, £250, Realisation Par

Pointelle White Cami, £42, Cou Cou Intimates

Iris Oxford Shoes, £700, Aimee Ann Lou

Liudmyla Embroidered Cotton-Trimmed Floral-Print Crepe Midi Dress, £285, Rixo

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour, £25, Chanel

Aida Knit Cardigan, £120, Wolf & Badger

Provence Open-Back Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress, £285, Reformation

