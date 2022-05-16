Megan Fox is making ‘glam-goth’ a thing in David Koma

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It seems like lately the only thing you can really count on in life is Megan Fox serving an absolute look on the red carpet.

Since the actress, who cemented her fame after starring in box office hit Transformers and cult-classics such as Jennifer’s Body, has been linked to Machine Gun Kelly - she has undergone a style renaissance. The pair like to wear bold ensembles which are equal parts goth and glamour, making them the ultimate modern 'rock and roll' style icons of the Gen Z generation - at least where the fashion stakes are concerned.

Megan Fox opted for David Koma for her latest look

Her red-carpet looks have now become every bit as news-worthy as her films. And last night’s Billboard Music Awards 2022 outfit was absolutely no exception. The star who turns 36 today, opted for a look from Georgian fashion designer David Koma’s Resort 2022 collection. The look featured bold full length opera gloves adorned with oversized crystal-bedazzled hibiscus flowers, which featured as a key motif of the AW collection he unveiled at London Fashion Week back in February. The dress boasted a sultry thigh-high slit and deep-v plunging neckline held together by thin mesh. David Koma has become synonymous with an ultra body contouring silhouette and statement making red-carpet worthy dresses.

Megan Fox's new style is elegant with a touch of goth

Fox’s style has been attributed to her rapper boyfriend, who is known for his love of fashion, but her new stylist Maeve Reilly who also helped her with the pink Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress she wore last week to the world premiere of Good Mourning in California - can also be thanked for her new look.

The power couple are fans of coordinating their outfits

To complete the look, the dress was accessorised with perspex platforms and dramatic eye makeup. Reilly revealed on Instagram that the dress worn by Fox was of course by David Koma, but also revealed that the makeup was by Clarissa Luna who explained that she used 'Double Stacked Temptress Wispies' from House of Lashes to create a "temptress" inspired look.

The actress also unveiled a hair transformation, sporting a fringe instead of her classic long locks. For the Billboard Music Awards 2022 which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit. The outfit featured inch-long spikes which ran down the outside seam of the cropped jacket and trousers. The suit was paired with an ornate turtleneck which was covered in Swarovski crystals and a $30k diamond manicure.

