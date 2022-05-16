Megan Fox looks so different after stunning hair transformation at Billboard Music Awards The actress was joined by fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox debuted a brand new look at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

SEE: All the show-stopping red carpet looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2022

The actress looked stunning in a deep-plunge, figure-hugging David Koma gown with a daring thigh-split, built-in gloves, and rhinestone flowers at the shoulders – but it was her hair that stole the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romantic love story

Megan switched up her trademark waist-length raven locks with some dreamy choppy bangs that drew attention to her piercing blue eyes.

The Jennifer's Body star joined her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the couple made sure to coordinate their outfits once again.

MORE: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged - and the singer chose a very unique ring

MORE: Megan Fox's strict daily diet revealed – and it's not for the faint-hearted

The singer – who was nominated for Top Rock Artist – made a statement in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit accented with large spikes that featured a cropped blazer which he wore over a sparkly silver top embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

Megan looked incredible with bangs

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly often complement each other's style on the red carpet. "We don't leave unless our outfits go together," Megan told People (the TV Show!) in July 2021, adding that she often follows her fiancé's outfit lead.

"I wait for him to get dressed first because he is a hella flamboyant dresser — even if he's just going to get a smoothie, he looks like he's coming off of a Liberace stage."

She added: "Then I try to wear something that doesn't contradict what he's wearing."

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly often coordinate their outfits

It was a special night for the couple as alongside Machine Gun Kelly's nomination, they also used the night to celebrate Megan's birthday.

"It's my fiancée's birthday at midnight so we're celebrating her wonderful life being here on Planet Earth," he told E!. But it wasn't too wild a night for Megan as she added: "I'm boring I don't drink but I'm sure he'll go off for me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.