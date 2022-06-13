Vanessa Hudgens looks unbelievably chic in a strapless Schiaparelli gown The actress proved that black needn't be boring

Last night's 75th annual Tony Awards was not only a celebration of some of the finest talent in American theatre, it was also home to some of 2022's best red carpet moments so far.

Vanessa Hudgens was one of the stars who attended the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City looking unbelievably chic in a black ruched gown.

The tick, tick...BOOM! star, with the help of celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, went for a bodycon Schiaparelli couture dress for the occasion. Designed by Daniel Roseberry as part of the maison's SS/22 collection, the gown featured a strapless velvet bodice and draped ruching running right down the centre.

But the 33-year-old's award-worthy look didn't stop there, rather it extended into her inspired accessory choices. Arguably the standout piece of Vanessa's outfit was her major gold earrings, also by Schiaparelli. Her dangly statement jewels were shaped like orbiting planets and adorned by crystals, pairing beautifully with a chunky gold bracelet and her Cartier Love bangle.

The actress took to the stage to present the first award of the evening, and even got the chance to reunite with her tick, tick...BOOM! director, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Vanessa professed her affinity for skyscraper heels, wearing a pair of black suede platform peep-toe Jimmy Choos over sheer black tights.

When it came to the actress' beauty look, she turned to makeup artist Hung Vanngo – the man who Elsa Hosk and Julianne Moore have on speed-dial. Vanessa wore cool smokey eyeshadow, understated brown lipstick and a healthy pop of bronzer. Her hair, styled by Danielle Priano, was scraped off her face in a sleek fishtail braid.

