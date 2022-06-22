The best eyebrow brushes and kits for big fluffy brows

Well all know that eyebrow trends come and go. In the 1930’s and 1940’s it was all about the barely there brow, a razor thin arch that extended past our temples fast forward to the supermodel era of the 1990’s… which also had us tweezing our eyebrows into oblivion.

But thanks to a new generation, and particularly one Cara Delevingne it’s all about big brows. One of the biggest brow trends we've seen in 2022 is the Fluffy Brow which has been adopted by many an A-List celeb, including Billie Eilish. For the last year fluffy brows have dominated the agenda. So how to achieve the look? Characterised by their "fluffy" appearance, this trend is a real time saver, brushing up the brows to build volume and create maximum impact, whilst reducing time spent filling them in.

Fluffy eyebrows are huge trend for 2022. Photo: Iconic

Make sure your brows stay in tip top shape all summer long with these products:

The best brushes for big fluffy brows:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush - #7B

The true queen of brow brushes created by the brow experts, Anastasia Beverly Hills, this dual ended #7B brush allows you to create definition and volume. The precise, angle cut brush end allows you to add colour and shape with a brow pomade or powder, adding hair-like strokes with the fine tip, while the spoolie helps blend and distribute colour throughout your brow, brushing them into shape and giving you that desired fluffy look.

#7B Brush, £14.40, Look Fantastic

Dolce & Gabbana New Eye Brush - Eyeliner Brow

Crafted with premium synthetic fibres, Dolce & Gabbana’s Brow and Eyeliner Brush offers smooth application of gel and powder products. The dual-ended tool features a fine angled brush suitable for applying liner or filling in brows, while the spoolie on the opposite end works to brush hairs into place. Define, shape and tame your brows with this multi-tasking brush, finished in luxurious black and gold hues.

Dolce&Gabbana New Eye Brush - Eyeliner Brow, £35.00, Look Fantastic

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel

These Tinted Brow Gels are a must-have for those blessed with thinner or irregular eyebrows. They offer firm hold with a natural, non-sticky appearance that transforms you from sparse disarray to sleek statement in seconds. Anastasia Soare is 'the definitive brow expert' and has spent years perfecting the brows of Hollywood's A-List. Her list of fans reads like a who's-who of celebrity and now her expertise is available to everyone with her range of easy to use, affordable products.

Tinted Brow Gel, £22.00, Cult Beauty

Best eyebrow kits for big fluffy brows:



Deck of Scarlet Kit

The overarching theme of your look? Pure perfection, thanks to this all-in-one brow kit. Sculpt your arches into a masterpiece with this streamlined set, which houses a setting balm, shaping powder, ultra-fine pencil, and multi-tasking brush, all designed to work in tandem to enhance and emphasize your natural set. The only raised brows will be out of envy - because your full, feathered set has just raised the bar.

Over-Arching Brow Kit, £34, Deck of Scarlet

Charlotte Tilbury

Magical easy-to-use eyebrow makeup kit including Charlotte's signature 'Brow Cheat' or 'Brow Lift' pencil, tinted gel and clear brow gel. This three-step system is the secret to fluffy brows. This kit features an expert eyebrow pencil, micro precision tinted brow gel and 24-hour clear brow gel so you can create full & fluffy supermodel brows that lift & enhance the facial structure.

Supermodel Eyebrow Kit, £63.00, Charlotte Tilbury

Iconic London Brow Silk and Brush

This 100% vegan, Iconic London Brow Silk and Brush is the makeup bag addition you need if you're looking to turn your brows from untamed to full and fluffy. The brush comes with a conditioning silk balm that helps set your brows in place, covering them with a clear film that doesn't look fake or feel crunchy. The duo work together to make brows look thicker and fuller without the need for any setting spray or worry of it budging throughout the day.

Iconic London Brow Silk, £22.00, Look Fantastic

