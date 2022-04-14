5 of the most popular eyebrow trends for 2022 It's time to whip out the trusty spoolie

Good brows are nothing short of a hairy miracle. Cast your mind back to those bizarre celebrity slideshows of stars minus their brows – never has a lunch hour been more traumatising.

Plenty of us dared to experiment with brow trends in our youth, for better or for worse. Failing that, we've all at least witnessed some epic eyebrow fails on older sisters who only just lived to tell the tale.

When our brows choose to behave, the day is a guaranteed success. By all means, paint them, pluck them, bleach them, brush them, give them the respect they command – just please don't ignore them.

Here are the top 5 brow trends to hop on board with for 2022:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan of the laminated look

Brow lamination

What is brow lamination?

Sounds scary, but thankfully has absolutely nothing to do with hot plastic. As seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a.k.a brow royalty, the semi-permanent treatment straightens and lifts the natural hairs to give the appearance of a fuller look. A gentle chemical solution temporarily relaxes the hairs, making them look longer and essentially achieves the TikTok soap brow effect, without a Dove bar in sight.

How long does brow lamination last?

While lamination tends to favour those naturally blessed in the brow department, it can work wonders on curly or unruly hairs. Be warned: to give your freshly-laminated brows the best chance of lasting up to six weeks, you'll need to keep them dry for at least the first 24 hours. Stay off the skincare, and soon you'll be able to double-cleanse to your heart's content.

Does brow lamination ruin your brows?

Perming your eyebrows has a similar effect to that of perming the hair on your head – if you have the treatment done frequently enough you could run the risk of damaging your hair follicles.

Bleached brows

One word: divisive. They say fortune favours the bold, and if that proverb is anything to go by, those sporting a bleached brow must be frankly the luckiest among us. This trend feels more at home on an avant-garde photoshoot rather than down the supermarket, but don't let that stop you.

Which celebrities have bleached their eyebrows?

If you're ready to take the plunge, you'll be in good company – Nicola Peltz, Kim Kardashian and Lizzo have all been pictured rocking the statement look. A word of warning: step away from home dye kit, and into the salon. This is a treatment best deployed by the professionals, they'll be able to advise you on what colour will suit you most based on your hair tone, in order to avoid a brassy blunder. In conclusion: not for the faint-hearted.

Feathered brows

RIP to the blocky Instagram brow, now we're all mad for the far more low-maintenance natural look. The feathered brow is all about lightweight hair arrangement that yep, you guessed it, mimics the gentle strokes of a bird's feather. The desired brow shape shouldn't deviate too much from that of your natural brow: starting from the inner corner, use a spoolie to brush your brow hairs upwards, flicking out the hairs diagonally once you reach the arch. Set them in place with a tinted brow gel to add pigment to sparse areas, keeping it airy and effortless.

The bad guy singer is the ultimate poster girl for fluffy brows

Fluffy brows

Another trend catering to the lazy girls among us, the fluffy brow look is best encapsulated by cool girl Billie Eilish. It's the ultimate can't-be-bothered brow shape, best achieved by brushing the brow hairs, upwards focusing on creating a bushy inner corner. In order to feign sprouting growth, fill in any gaps with a product that doesn't require much pressure, like a powdery pencil. Failing that, warm a stiff pencil on your hand beforehand to avoid any harsh strokes. The idea with fluffy brows is to drum up a bit of depth and celebrate natural texture, with it being one of the easiest eyebrow trends to execute at home, you can't possibly go wrong.

Chrissy Teigen has spoken out about her eyebrow transplant

Eyebrow transplant

What is an eyebrow transplant?

Sounds drastic? That's because it is. This procedure is far more invasive than microblading, involving taking donor hairs, usually taken from the back of the head, and transplanting them to the brow area. Ouch. A-lister Chrissy Teigen is one of the people who has undergone the procedure, sharing her brow-healing journey on Instagram to her loyal followers. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she revealed via her stories at the time.

How long does an eyebrow transplant take to heal?

Once the new hairs have been implanted, the area could take a few days to heal and you may experience some slight swelling. For those with major sparseness, the results could be life-changing, though new hairs could take around six months to settle into their full, bushy glory.

