Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by these tweezers for maintaining her brows on lockdown

Thanks to lockdown, we’re all becoming self-made beauty experts, discovering the best quarantine beauty buys and figuring out how to maintain a Zoom-ready appearance from home without the benefit of professional manicurists, hairstylists or brow bars! And now, Mad Max: Fury Road actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has provided us with a brand new tip, revealing her £25.95 secret to keeping her eyebrows shapely: anti-bacterial ion classic tweezers from Rubis.

The supermodel gave followers her top grooming tips during a beauty Q&A on social media, and when one fan asked, “How are you keeping your eyebrows intact during lockdown?”, Rosie revealed her two-step regime that we all can follow at home!

Rosie’s two-step at-home brow grooming routine starts with these Rubis’ precision anti-bacterial tweezers

First, Rosie starts by shaping her full brows with her fave Rubis tweezers – handmade from surgical stainless steel – which have precision slanted tips and are treated with a coating that neutralises bacteria so they’re extra hygienic.

Rubis Anti-bacterial Ion Classic tweezers, £25.95, Lookfantastic.com

Rosie’s second step involves then using Hourglass Cosmetics’ double-ended Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil in Warm Blonde for her signature full-yet-sleek look, using the special triangle-shaped tip to fill in her brows and the brush end to groom to perfection.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress follows up by enhancing her brows with a double-ended sculpting pencil from Hourglass Cosmetics

"I pretty much do my eyebrows every single day," said the model, who is the new face of Hourglass, during a session on the brand’s At Home stories on Instagram. "It’s just one of those things that even if I have really light makeup on or I’m going to the gym, I will always at least brush and stick my eyebrows down with some clear eyebrow gel, and on days when I have a little bit more time I will fill them in."

After taking notes on Rosie's beauty advice, we've also discovered a silver lining of self-isolation: we definitely have time to try out her brow-enhancing tricks!

