Jerry Hall’s most stylish moments of all time We look back at the Texan supermodel’s illustrious career

Texan supermodel Jerry Hall is simply put, one of the greats. Her legendary career has spanned decades and countless magazine covers. Born on July 2, 1956 Jerry Faye Hall began modelling in the 1970s and quickly became one of the most in-demand models in the world, thanks to her famous blonde hair and impressive 6–foot-tall stature.

How did Jerry Hall begin modelling?

The story is that of modelling legend, Jerry Hall was sunbathing with her twin sister Terry in Saint Tropez when she was discovered by fashion agent Claude Haddad in the early 1970s. By 1977, Hall had graced the covers of over 40 world famous glossys including Italian Vogue and Cosmopolitan. At her height she was earning $1,000 per day the equivalent in purchasing power to about $4,823 today. She transitioned into acting after appearing in the 1989 film Batman starring Michael Keaton.

Jerry Hall models for YSL in the 00's

Who has Jerry Hall dated?

Of course now Jerry Hall is almost as famous for her high-profile relationships as she is for her illustrious career. The supermodel began dating singer Bryan Ferry in 1975 and left him for Mick Jagger in 1977. Jerry Hall then embarked on a romance spanning several decades becoming the long-term partner of lead singer for The Rolling Stones. The were in a 22-year relationship from 1977 until 1999. Although the couple never ‘officially married’ they share four children together. In 1999 they broke up due to Jagger’s affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez. Then in 2016 she married Rupert Murdoch.

Why are Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch divorcing?

In 2015 Hall started dating media business magnate Rupert Murdoch. The couple made their relationship official to the public after they were seen together at the Rugby World Cup in November. The couple then married on the 4th March 2016. On the 22nd of June 2022 media outlets began to announce the couple were beginning their divorce process. Jerry Hall is obviously famous for her classic Studio 54 ‘anything goes’ approach to dressing in the 1970s and 1980s , but we saw a more demure style as well as occasion appropriate dress sense take hold upon her marriage to the Australian businessman.

Jerry Hall’s Most Stylish Moments:

Bryan Ferry and Jerry Hall, wearing a two piece grey skirt suit, pose together in the Amstel Hotel in 1976 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.





Jerry wears a silver chainmail dress in 1978 to Studio 54.

Jerry Hall and model Marie Helvin pose at Royal Ascot in Berkshire, UK, 1982.





Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall attend the Berkeley Square Ball in July 1984





Jerry Hall poses with designer Thierry Mugler in 1995.





Jerry Hall walks on the catwalk at the last YSL High Fashion in 2002 during Paris Fashion Week.





Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch are seen leaving St Bride's Church after their wedding ceremony on March 5, 2016.





Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.