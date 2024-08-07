Liza Minnelli's 16 best fashion moments of all time

Judy Garland’s daughter, best known for her scene stealing turns in films Cabaret and New York New York and that iconic razor sharp pixie cut is set to release a memoir in Spring 2026, after claiming that previous documentaries “didn’t get it right.”

The 78-year-old American actor and singer boasts famous parents on both sides (her father is film director Vincente Minnelli) and is part of the very elite EGOT club - just 25 performers who can boast Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins.



The book (which will be published by Grand Central Publishing) will detail her decade-spanning career, her struggles with substance abuse and her turbulent love life (she has been married 4 times). We’re also hoping it has lots of juicy details about sweaty Studio 54 nights with Bianca Jagger and on-set gossip from her appearances on cult TV classic Arrested Development.

After previous denials that she would ever put pen to paper - “Tell it when I’m gone!” - She was left frustrated by previous documentaries about her life that missed the mark, “Finally, I was mad as hell. Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own damn story, I’m going to share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.”

While we patiently wait for the bombshell book to land, let’s take a trip down fashion-muse memory lane. A talented singer and actor Liza may be first of all, but few stars can boast such an instantly recognisable style and a beauty regime to match. The perfect fusion of the giddy heyday of the 1970s dance floor and the bombastic glamour of the 1980s.



© CBS Photo Archive 1963 Before a game-changing trip to the hairdressers, Liza sported long black locks and a gingham two-piece we would gleefully wear today, for an appearance on her mother's series The Judy Garland Show.

© Mirrorpix 1964 Just larking about with blooming CLIFF RICHARD in harmonising checked ensembles, rehearsing for a TV appearance in London.



© Jack Robinson 1967 On 3rd March 1967 Liza tied the knot with her first husband Peter Allen, wearing a white lace gown and sporting the pixie cut and mega lashes she became famous for.



© Santi Visalli 1967 Now this is a dress worthy of an awards ceremony. Wearing ruffles upon ruffles (spot the daisy decoration and matching earrings) for the 1967 Tony Awards.

© Alexis Waldeck 1967 When we first clapped eyes on this hat, we only had one question: where on earth can we get this hat? The answer? Halston!



© Fairchild Archive 1970s Believe it or not, this iconic veil+blazer+wedges combo was won for a humble lunch date. Our trips to Pret will never look the same again...

© Allied Artists 1972 Oh, here she is! In the career-defining performance as Sally Bowles in the 1972 film Cabaret and the outfit that spawned a fancy dressed costume reached for by thousands.

© Warner Bros. 1972 We obviously couldn't just include one Cabaret look, so please enjoy a second glimpse, alongside Joel Grey as the MC.

© Mirrorpix 1973 No sloppy airport fits to be found here. The hat, necktie and low slung statement belt feel very apt for the 2024 boho resurgence.

© Fairchild Archive 1977 We have never been more jealous not to have been at an event. Please behold Liza at a 1,000 person 1am breakfast/disco party at Studio 54.

© Ron Galella 1977 Being twirled by model, actor, dancer and singer Sterling St. Jacques at Liza's sister Lorna Luft's 25th birthday party.

© TV Times 1979 How do you accessorise an bedazzled egg-yolk yellow two-piece? Why with two Muppets of course.

© Jack Mitchell 1980 Who invented matchy-matchy coloured tights? Liza Minnelli did in 1980 and we won't hear otherwise.

© Ron Galella 1986 With 3rd husband Mark Gero in flawless blue and white stripes and a jaunty nautical cap for the Liberty Weekend Celebrations in New York.



© Anwar Hussein 1991 Liza's address book must be something of a who's-who of Society's top tier. Seen here in matchy white maxi dresses with Princess Diana at the premiere of Stepping Out in Leicester Square.