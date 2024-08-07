Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Liza Minnelli's 16 best fashion moments of all time - see photos
Liza Minnelli's 16 best fashion moments of all time

With news of a bombshell memoir in the works, we're taking a trip through the archives...

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Judy Garland’s daughter, best known for her scene stealing turns in films Cabaret and New York New York and that iconic razor sharp pixie cut is set to release a memoir in Spring 2026, after claiming that previous documentaries “didn’t get it right.”

The 78-year-old American actor and singer boasts famous parents on both sides (her father is film director Vincente Minnelli) and is part of the very elite EGOT club - just 25 performers who can boast Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins.

The book (which will be published by Grand Central Publishing) will detail her decade-spanning career, her struggles with substance abuse and her turbulent love life (she has been married 4 times). We’re also hoping it has lots of juicy details about sweaty Studio 54 nights with Bianca Jagger and on-set gossip from her appearances on cult TV classic Arrested Development. 

After previous denials that she would ever put pen to paper - “Tell it when I’m gone!” -  She was left frustrated by previous documentaries about her life that missed the mark, “Finally, I was mad as hell. Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own damn story, I’m going to share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.”

While we patiently wait for the bombshell book to land, let’s take a trip down fashion-muse memory lane. A talented singer and actor Liza may be first of all, but few stars can boast such an instantly recognisable style and a beauty regime to match. The perfect fusion of the giddy heyday of the 1970s dance floor and the bombastic glamour of the 1980s. 

Liza Minnelli wearing gingham on the set of The Judy Garland Show, July 15, 1963© CBS Photo Archive

1963

Before a game-changing trip to the hairdressers, Liza sported long black locks and a gingham two-piece we would gleefully wear today, for an appearance on her mother's series The Judy Garland Show.

Liza Minnelli and Cliff Richard dancing together wearing checked ensembles, during their rehearsals for a London Television show, June 1964. © Mirrorpix

1964

Just larking about with blooming CLIFF RICHARD in harmonising checked ensembles, rehearsing for a TV appearance in London.

1967© Jack Robinson

1967

On 3rd March 1967 Liza tied the knot with her first husband Peter Allen, wearing a white lace gown and sporting the pixie cut and mega lashes she became famous for. 

1967© Santi Visalli

1967

Now this is a dress worthy of an awards ceremony. Wearing ruffles upon ruffles (spot the daisy decoration and matching earrings) for the 1967 Tony Awards. 

1967© Alexis Waldeck

1967

When we first clapped eyes on this hat, we only had one question: where on earth can we get this hat? The answer? Halston!

Liza Minnelli arriving at a lunch for Merle Oberon at the Bistro in Los Angeles © Fairchild Archive

1970s

Believe it or not, this iconic veil+blazer+wedges combo was won for a humble lunch date. Our trips to Pret will never look the same again... 

Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles, in a scene from the musical 'Cabaret', directed by Bob Fosse, Germany, 1972. © Allied Artists

1972

Oh, here she is! In the career-defining performance as Sally Bowles in the 1972 film Cabaret and the outfit that spawned a fancy dressed costume reached for by thousands. 

Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey perform on stage as nightclub performers in Germany during the Weimar Republic in the film version of the Broadway musical 'Cabaret' directed by Bob Fosse, 1972.© Warner Bros.

1972

We obviously couldn't just include one Cabaret look, so please enjoy a second glimpse, alongside Joel Grey as the MC.

Actress and singer Liza Minnelli arrives at Heathrow Airport, 27th June 1973. © Mirrorpix

1973

No sloppy airport fits to be found here. The hat, necktie and low slung statement belt feel very apt for the 2024 boho resurgence. 

Liza Minnelli at a 1,000 guest 1 a.m. breakfast-disco party following friend Liza Minnelli's premiere for her new movie 'New York, New York' at Studio 54 in a sheer tunic and trousers. © Fairchild Archive

1977

We have never been more jealous not to have been at an event. Please behold Liza at a  1,000 person 1am breakfast/disco party at Studio 54.

Sterling St. Jacque and Liza Minnelli during Lorna Luft's 25th Birthday Bash at New York City.© Ron Galella

1977

Being twirled by model, actor, dancer and singer Sterling St. Jacques at Liza's sister Lorna Luft's 25th birthday party. 

Actress and singer Liza Minnelli performing 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' on The Muppet Show at Elstree Studios 1979.© TV Times

1979

How do you accessorise an bedazzled egg-yolk yellow two-piece? Why with two Muppets of course. 

Academy Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Liza Minnelli photographed in New York City in 1980 wearing purple ruffles and matching tights. © Jack Mitchell

1980

Who invented matchy-matchy coloured tights? Liza Minnelli did in 1980 and we won't hear otherwise. 

Mark Gero and Liza Minnelli during Liberty Weekend Celebration at Governer's Island in New York City, New York.© Ron Galella

1986

With 3rd husband Mark Gero in flawless blue and white stripes and a jaunty nautical cap for the Liberty Weekend Celebrations in New York.

1991© Anwar Hussein

1991

Liza's address book must be something of a who's-who of Society's top tier. Seen here in matchy white maxi dresses with Princess Diana at the premiere of Stepping Out in Leicester Square.

1995© Ron Galella, Ltd.

1995

If we were ever in a room with Liza Minnelli, we would say, ' you look fantastic in purple.' Spotted here in a slinky maxi dress (and a repeat appearance for that iconic belt) at an Awards Ceremony at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

