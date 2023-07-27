Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Mick Jaggers 80th birthday: from the outfits to the glamorous Chelsea venue
Inside Mick Jaggers 80th birthday: from the outfits to the glamorous Chelsea venue

The Rolling Stones frontman held a lavish party to celebrate his 80th and this is what the fashion crowd wore 

Mick Jagger 80th Birthday
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer

By the age of 80, the majority of people are celebrating their birthday quietly, in a quaint setting to celebrate almost a century of life. 

Clearly this does not ring true when you're one of the most legendary rock 'n' roll icons on the planet, as Mick Jagger celebrated his eighth decade with a lavish party at Embargo Republica (aka Embargo's) in Chelsea on Wednesday.

Naturally, the guest list was star-studded. From acting royalty Leonardo Di Caprio to socialites including Emma Weymouth, fashion designers, models and even Mick's exes, it was a night of total glitz and glamour. Lest we forget, Mick himself is a fashion icon in his own right - from suits with flared trousers to metallic pink waistcoats, he's been making a statement with his attire since the 70s.

This is what the fashion set wore to celebrate the Rolling Stones megastar's birthday.

Mick Jagger seen leaving his 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea on July 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
The birthday boy wore a crisp bottle green suit with a silk polka dot shirt and grey running trainers.

Jerry Hall seen attending Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at his house on July 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
The American model, who was married to Mick for 22 years, made a surprise appearance wearing a slinky chocolate brown maxi dress layered with a tan-hued cape and a chunky gold choker. 

Emma Thynn

Socialite Emma Thynn rewore a strapless pleated floral dress from Dolce and Gabbana - the same stunning piece she attended Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding in, in 2021.

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia gave 1920s glamour a 2023 fashion model makeover, wearing a fitted red knee-length dress, featuring tiered fringing across the hem. She paired with a leather jacket, red mary-jane heels and her signature bold, red lip.

Liberty Ross

The English model wore an a-line sequin mini dress paired with Alexander McQueen's 'Punk' mules, a black jacket and a tennis necklace.

Jade Jagger

The jewellery designer and daughter of Mick and Bianca Jagger oozed cool in a navy cape from Annie's Ibiza, which she paired with pearlescent ballet flats.

Melanie Hamrick

Mick's current fiancée - American choreographer and former ballerina Melanie Hamrick - stunned in a long lace black dress.

Leonardo DiCaprio seen leaving Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea on July 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
Leo oozed his signature cool in an all black ensemble complete with a baseball cap.

Daphne Guinness

The British fashion designer wore a black and silver embellished trouser and top set paired with major glittery platfotm boots. She also sported her signature black and blonde updo. Iconic.

Lenny Kravitz seen leaving Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea on July 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
Lenny wore a grey shirt layered with an epic bomber jacket, paired with pinstripe trousers. No LK look would be complete without sunglasses.

