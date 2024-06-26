Celine Dion: 10 best fashion moments of all time

Celine Dion fans (that’s everybody, surely) have something to pop in their diaries. I Am: Celine Dion, an emotional documentary that follows the Canadian singer’s struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome lands on Prime Video today.

The rare disorder has affected her phenomenal singing voice, and led to her retreating from the spotlight in 2023. The documentary shows her incredible resilience as she adapts to a new way of life, and we also get a peep into her vast wardrobe archive.

The My Heart Will Go On singer was made famous by her incredible singing voice, but it’s also fair to say that she’s had a pretty successful sideline playing fashion icon. Looking back on her red carpet choices, it’s clear that she has always loved taking risks and her event looks feel consistently ahead of their time.

She adores a razzle-dazzle approach and is a fan of a rhinestone and a high-split. Ultimately, she seems to be having lots of fun every time she raids her wardrobe. And isn’t that what fashion should be all about?

© Getty Celine Dion outside the Giambattista Valli show, during Paris Fashion Week 2017

We feel it important to note that whittling it down to just ten of her iconic fashion moments showed an enormous amount of restraint. The late 80s alone warranted a standalone gallery. Bonus shots here are supplied as evidence. Both feel slightly like a fever dream, in the way only that time period can.

© Getty Celine Dion in Montreal, Canada, May 1987 in top to toe denim. © Getty Celine Dion in Los Angeles, United States In March 1990, wearing patchwork jeans.

Bonus fact: did you know that for her 1994 wedding to René Angélil, she sported an incredibly heavy and intricate headpiece of 2,000 crystals, resulting in a trip to the Doctors for an infection. Yikes.

© Getty Celine Dion and René Angélil at their 1994 wedding.

MORE: Celine Dion finally 'happy again' after 17-year secret struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome

RELATED: Celine Dion is a vision in cream outfit as she makes a brave appearance amid her struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Let's discover Celine Dion’s most iconic fashion moments of all time…

1/ 10 © Kevin.Mazur The 1997 Academy Awards For the Oscars ceremony of 1997, Celine sported an ombre sequinned dress with bling so shiny you could probably see it from space.

2/ 10 © Jim Smeal The 1999 Academy Awards No mention of Celine's signature looks would be complete without a moment for this John Galliano for Christian Dior backwards tuxedo, worn for the 1999 Oscars. Believe it or not, the look was bombarded with criticism. We hope everyone of those sceptics has since eaten their humble pie.

3/ 10 © Ethan Miller The 2007 Final Performance of Her First Vegas Residency Some people are born for the Vegas stage, and Celine is one of them. She's had two residences in Sin City, and for the last performance of A New Day in 2007, she opted for this icy blue ruffled gown.

4/ 10 © Steve Granitz The 2017 Grammys Celine plumped for emerald green glitz courtesy of Zuhair Murad Couture for the 59th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

5/ 10 © Kevin Mazur The 2017 Met Gala For Celine's first appearance at the Met Gala (we demand to know why she wasn't invited earlier) she paid tribute to the theme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in Atelier Versace.

6/ 10 © Jacopo Raule The 2019 Valentino Haute Couture Show Who knew that Celine was going to become a high-fashion darling? Well we did, actually. And she looked absolutely radiant in feathered Valentino for their Couture show in Paris 2019.

7/ 10 © Kevin Mazur/MG19 The 2019 Met Gala Somehow surpassing her work at her previous Met Gala appearance, this Oscar de la Renta look was picture perfect for the theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion

8/ 10 © Edward Berthelot In Paris, 2019 We call this look the Sleevy Wonder. Looking perfection in Paris at the Alexandre Vauthier haute couture show.

9/ 10 © Adrian Edwards In New York, 2020 Now this is how to strike a pose for the paparazzi. Wearing top to toe Michael Kors in New York City.