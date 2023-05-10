Eurovision’s 12 most memorable fashion moments:

The 67th Eurovision song contest is currently underway in Liverpool. Despite not having the same stature as the likes of the Met Gala when it comes to outfits, the event is the most fashionable singing competition in the world.
From cheesy to designer, ball gowns to midi dresses transformed into mini skirts (more on that below), fashion never has a dull moment during this competition, and we’ve taken a look back at some of our favourites.
Lena Valaitis wore the 2023's much loved sheer trend with a black and silver skirt and a tulle open half-skirt. She paired with a low neck black top and semi-sheer tights. Chic.
Lulu, 1969
Lulu
Now this outfit makes us want to shout (FYI gen-z's, Shout one of, if her most legendary sing). A lover of miniskirts, she wore a flower adorned mini with hot pink heels -- a look that the Barbiecore fans would approve of/
Isgaard Marke, 2003
Isgaard Marke
The German classical singer stunned in gold a-line gown with a etheral tulle attached to her fingers that moved as she moved.
Bucks Fizz, 1981
Bucks Fizz
The energetic British group became iconic when the band's female sings, Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston famously ripped off their mini skirts mid-perfrormance. Underneath was a colour-coordinating mini skirt. Iconic.
Sam Ryder, 2022
Sam Ryder
Sam’s outfit was memorable not only because the striking monochrome, galactic jumpsuit was embroidered with 15,000 crystals, beans and pearls, but of course the long-haired legend finished second overall in 2022 – the highest ranking for the UK in the 21st century. His stunning Elton John/David Bowie-approved look is on display at the British Music Experience (BME) in Liverpool.
Dana International, 1998
Dana International
Dana International’s iconic multi-coloured feather dress was from the Jean Paul Gaultier's 1997 Haute Couture collection. She became the first transgender woman to win the competition in 1998.
Ksenia Zhuk, 2017
Ksenia Zhuk
Ksenia look angelic in an off-white and pink broderie anglaise dress. The tulle skirt and whimsical shoulders gave major 70s boho vibes.
Olivia Newton-John, 1974
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John stepped on the Eurovision stage four years before Grease was released. She channeler her character Sandy in a baby blue prairie dress with ruffled sleeves and a tiered hem. She competed in the same year Abba won.
Maneskin, 2021
Maneskin
The Italian winners have worked with the likes of Gucci and played at Coachella since their Eurovision success. Luxury label Etro dressed them for the 2021 final which screamed 'rock-glam.
Abba, 1974
Abba
Will there ever be another Eurovision winner during our lifetime as iconic as ABBA? Winning the competition with Waterloo, the winners took it all in futuistic blue, orange and silver metallic ensembles.
Kate Miller-Heidke, 2019
Kate Miller-Heidke
The Australian singer performed in a dress that gave Zendaya's 2019 Met Gala Cinderella gown a run for its money. The tulle swayed back and forth, whilst she stood mid-air attached to a pole to sing her song Zero Gravity.
Elina Nechayeva, 2018
Elina Nechayeva
This mesmerising dress with animations beaming across apparently came to a whopping 52m squared. The opera singer represented Estonia is the iconic gown.