It goes without saying that the 1970s was a decade full of memorable outfits – I mean, the emergence of disco would warrant nothing less. Sister Sledge captured the fashions perfectly in their 1979 hit He's The Greatest Dancer – Halston, Gucci and Fiorucci are just a few of the designer labels that were hugely popular back then.

Grace Jones, Jerry Hall and Lauren Hutton were the It-girls of the moment, turning heads in some classic 1970s trends that frankly, wouldn't look out of place on the catwalk today.

Hello! Fashion has picked out our favourite 1970s fashion trends that are having a major revival this season:

Plunging halters

Halter neck lines are eternally flattering, which Emily Ratajkowski proved to us just yesterday at the Marc Jacobs Fall show - as if we needed reminding. But there's something especially dramatic about a major plunge that works perfectly in a belted jumpsuit or a flowy gown – this midi dress by Norma Kamali will ensure that you are the centre of attention on the dancefloor.

Norma Kamali open-back asymmetric ruched stretch-jersey midi dress, £140, Net-A-Porter

Flared trousers

The humble flare has had a serious resurgence in recent years, most notably among the student population. The infinitely flattering cinched-in waist balances beautifully with a wide lower leg. For a whimsical festival moment, look no further than these tulle flares by Philosophy Di Lorenzo.

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini high-waist tulle flared trousers, £323, Farfetch

Chunky clogs

The clog – one of fashion's most controversial footwear styles. Love them or hate them, clogs were a staple for those part of the counterculture. Popular designs included wooden heels with metal studs and they were often paired with the aforementioned classic flared jeans – groovy! Check out these by Celine for a pair that puts clogs front and centre for 2022.

Le Bois clogs, £690, Celine

Asymmetric sequin tops

If it's good enough for Cher, naturally the asymmetric sequin crop top was going to be good enough for us too. The Believe singer wore an incredible embellished teal and gold piece for the opening of Filmex, an annual Los Angeles film festival, in 1977. We love this crossover strap design by The Attico – a label loved by Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber.

The Attico sequin asymmetric top, £1,455, Farfetch

Silk scarves

Princess Anne looked the picture of effortless sophistication back in 1973 during a visit to Russia. She paired a simple striped shirt with a navy, light blue and white silk scarf, tied tightly around the front of her neck. These days, a chic scarf is just as stylish as it was back then – wear it as a hair band, around your ponytail or tied around the metal ring of a shoulder bag.

Zodiac square scarf, £350, Dior

