Couture Fashion Week: the best street style looks so far From Olivia Palermo to Chiara Ferragni… the fashion off the runway was just as exciting as the couture

It's that time of year again – Paris is buzzing with the excitement of Haute Couture Week, and we simply can't wait to take a closer look at the street style moments that have caught our attention.

The jubilant celebration of custom, one-off pieces is always a flamboyant affair and this week is proving to be no exception. Well-heeled guests and buyers flock to view the most exclusive collections, dressed, naturally, in ensembles that wouldn't look out of place on the runway.

Months of exquisite artistry have gone into the lavish pieces that are on show for celebrities, esteemed fashion figures and couture clients alike to enjoy. Schiaparelli kicked off the week focusing on its signature statement gold accessories. The stars were out in full force, supporting the house's creative director Daniel Roseberry – guests included Karlie Kloss, Emma Watson and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer.

The show featured elegant millinery – oversized shallow wide-brimmed hats – as well as statement chunky gold embellishments. But away from the catwalk, on the streets of Paris, it is a different story – and we're gathering up the style inspiration as we speak.

Hello! Fashion picks out our favourite street style looks (so far) this Haute Couture Week:

Olivia Palermo

Model Olivia Palermo wore a mint green shift dress which she styled with a matching feathered bag - both by Johannes Huebl - at the Giambattista Valli show.

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni, the Italian fashion blogger, opted for a black and white embroidered jacket by Dior, a camel leather micro Saddle bag, black straight-leg trousers and slingback pumps at the Dior Haute Couture show.

Sophia Roe

Sophia Roe, creative director at The Garment, wore a navy button-down jacket, wide-leg jeans, leather block heels by Dior, a blue matte Lady D-Lite handbag and oval sunglasses at the Dior Haute Couture show.

Gili Biegun

Gili Biegun, editor-in-chief of Joys, donned a plunging black satin dress with central ruched detailing outside the Rahul Mishra show. She styled her dramatic gown with a feathered clutch and bright orange platform heels by Valentino.

Cindy Bruna

French model Cindy Bruna wore a standout neon pink tiered ruffle gown outside the Giambattista Valli show. She styled her dress with green Perspex stilettos and understated silver jewellery.

Eiza Gonzalez

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez was pictured outside the Giambattista Valli show wearing a black and white tiered floral dress, featuring a black square neckline and a fitted high-waisted skirt which extended right down to the floor.

A guest of the Tony Ward show opted for an oversized pink blazer over a cami slip dress in a similar shade. She accessorised with green rectangular acetate sunglasses and a simple silver "evil eye" necklace.

Maja Malnar

Fashion blogger Maja Malnar was pictured sporting a lilac asymmetric embellished gown outside the Georges Hobeika show.

Valentina Ferragni

Fashion blogger Valentina Ferragni wore a sheer flouncy blouse, black stirrup trousers, round-toe mules and a black chunky chain belt outside the Schiaparelli show.

