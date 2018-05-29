Emma Watson separates from Glee star boyfriend after six months of dating
Emma Watson and her Glee actor boyfriend Chord Overstreet have gone their separate ways following a six-month romance, The Sun reports. The couple…
Emma Watson is most famed for her role in the Harry Potter film series as Hermione Granger, but has also gone on to star in critically acclaimed films such as The Perks of Being A Wallflower. The British actress was educated in theatre arts in Oxford but then went on to complete an English Literature degree from an Ivy League school, Browns University.
Currently the award winning actress is filming as Belle for the highly anticipated Beauty and the Beast alongside Luke Evans and is a representative for the UN and advocate of the HeForShe campaign promoting equality for women. Follow her latest news stories, dating updates, red carpet appearances and women's rights campaigns here.
Emma Watson and her Glee actor boyfriend Chord Overstreet have gone their separate ways following a six-month romance, The Sun reports. The couple…
Emma Watson rose to fame at just 11-years-old as the 'cleverest witch of her age', Hermione Granger in the Harry Potterfranchise, and has gone from…
The stars are shining extra bright in Tinseltown today as some of Hollywood's favourite faces celebrate their birthday on 15 April. Harry Potter alum…
Emma Watson has been photographed strolling hand-in-hand with singer and actor Chord Overstreet, confirming rumours that the pair are dating. The…
Emma Watson turned heads at the Oscars with a new 'Time's Up' tattoo on her arm, causing many fans of the star to question whether it was actually…
Emma Watson made a powerful statement at the 2018 Oscars, debuting a large new tattoo on her right forearm as she hit the red carpet at the Vanity…
Emma Watson's hairstyles throughout the years have varied from shoulder-length curls to a striking pixie cut. Most recently, the actress was spotted…
Emma Watson has ended her two-year relationship with boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight, according to a new report. The Harry Potter star, who dated the…
Emma Stone has been named Hollywood's highest-paid actress of 2017 by Forbes. The 28-year-old made $26million in the last year, the majority of which…
Emma Watson has urged fans to help her find three of her precious rings. The Harry Potter star took to her Facebook page to explain that she lost her…
Emma Watson is known for being a pioneer of ethical fashion, and it appears she makes sure to practice what she preaches. The Beauty and the Beast…
…
Emma Watson has carved a name for her in the fashion world in recent years, having transformed from an ultra-cute childhood star - Hermione Granger…
…
Emma Watson has encouraged her fans from around the globe to join her in reading a selection of "thought-provoking, empowering" books via her digital…
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson and Emma Watson show fans how to be more environmentally friendly and protect the…
Viewers, and indeed the hosts, of Good Morning Britain were surprised on Monday when Lorraine Kelly publicly described Emma Watson as "a wee bit…
A girl studying for an exam was given a huge surprise when her mum Facetimed her – only to see Emma Watson! The Beauty and the Beast star gave the…
Fans have most recently seen her as a plain-clothed village girl in Beauty and the Beast, but Emma Watson looked worlds apart from her former…
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens looked absolutely delighted when they met the miniature versions of their characters, Belle and the Beast. Little Olivia…