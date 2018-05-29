Emma Watson is most famed for her role in the Harry Potter film series as Hermione Granger, but has also gone on to star in critically acclaimed films such as The Perks of Being A Wallflower. The British actress was educated in theatre arts in Oxford but then went on to complete an English Literature degree from an Ivy League school, Browns University.

Currently the award winning actress is filming as Belle for the highly anticipated Beauty and the Beast alongside Luke Evans and is a representative for the UN and advocate of the HeForShe campaign promoting equality for women. Follow her latest news stories, dating updates, red carpet appearances and women's rights campaigns here.