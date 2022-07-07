90s fashion trends that are making a comeback

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For some, the 1990s were a time in fashion history that they'd rather leave firmly in the past. It was the age of MAC's unforgettable 'Spice' lip pencil and Jennifer Aniston's iconic 'Rachel' hairstyle, and, naturally, Tamagotchis constituted the height of technological innovation.

MORE: 1970s fashion trends that are having a major revival this season

However, the decade was also the origin of some of our all-time favourite style moments – the Big Six were cleaning up on the runway, meaning that the 90s fashion photo archive makes for some seriously decent viewing.

The It-girls at the fore included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington, who were paving the way for a new type of supermodel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Style-wise, the 1990s were such an eclectic blend, Hello! Fashion has picked out the fashion trends that are still relevant today:

Slip dresses

Kate Moss' sheer slip dress is a piece of fashion history in its own right. Aged just 19, the freckled ingénue stepped out at the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year party and found herself pretty shocked to see the results the next day. "I had no idea why everyone was so excited," she later told Vogue. "In the darkness of Corinne [Day]'s Soho flat the dress was not see-through!"

MORE: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

If you're after something slightly less daring than Kate's choice, this gorgeous green silk dress by Reformation would look perfectly romantic teamed with a beige wide-brimmed straw hat and barely-there sandals.

Chania silk dress, £350, Reformation

Claw clips

The 1980s favoured the humble banana clip, whereas it was the claw clip that reigned supreme in the decade that followed. Nowadays, supermodel Hailey Bieber is an advocate, as are Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, turning to the practical accessory on days when only off-duty chic will do.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber just wore an iconic pink dress and platform shoes combo

This indulgent piece by Prada featuring the house's iconic triangle logo plaque is currently at the very top of our wish list.

Prada logo hair clip, £340, Mytheresa

Cycling shorts

Neon cycling shorts may not be what immediately springs to mind when one thinks 'Princess Diana style' – after all, she had so many unforgettable formal fashion moments. However, casual dressing was one of the many areas in which she excelled, case in point: her ability to pull off graphic oversized sweatshirts and brightly coloured cycling shorts.

Orange cycling shorts, £19, COS

Cargo trousers

It seems almost everyone is wanting to get in on the action when it comes to cargo trousers recently. Just last week Rosie Huntington-Whiteley impressed us with her capsule holiday wardrobe in a pair of drawstring light brown trousers, whereas Hailey Bieber wore a low-waisted baggy pair from Balenciaga that she had stolen from her husband Justin.

Alessandra Rich camouflage cargo pants, £585, Net-A-Porter

Platform flip flops

Earlier this year Kendall Jenner stepped out in a classic white cami, a pair of green mid-waisted tailored trousers and yep, you guessed it, the 90s footwear phenomenon that was platform flip flops. Although the 26-year-old model wasn't there to enjoy the trend the first time round, she's definitely making up for lost time – and we're totally here for it!

Balenciaga rise padded leather flatform flip flops, £475, MatchesFashion

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.