5 must-see fashion exhibitions to attend in London

There's nothing like getting up close and personal with some stellar craftsmanship. London is one of the fashion capitals of the world, and so, it's only right that it's also home to some of the most incredible exhibitions.

If you're planning on spending a lazy afternoon visiting some of the city's museums and galleries, this summer you'll be spoilt for choice.

A must-see for Harry Styles stans is the Victoria & Albert Museum's exhibition on menswear design, whereas if you're still reeling from last month's bank holiday weekend, you might be inclined to visit Buckingham Palace to take a look at some of the stunning, historic pieces from the Queen's jewellery collection.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the best fashion exhibitions in London to visit this summer:

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen's Accession

For the history buffs, visiting The State Rooms at Buckingham Palace to see the exquisite 'The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara' is an absolute must this summer. The gift, given to Princess Elizabeth in 1947 as a wedding present, is on display alongside a series of exceptional portraits of the monarch taken by Dorothy Wilding.

From 22 July to 2 October, at Buckingham Palace, SW1A 1AA

Africa Fashion

The museum's curator of African and African Diaspora Fashion Christine Checinska has painstakingly spent two years working on the highly-anticipated exhibition which features the work of 45 designers from 20 different countries. Spread over two floors, it tells the story of evolving African style from the mid-20th century through to the present day, via rich photographs, textiles and music.

From 2 July to 16 April 2023, at the Victoria and Albert Museum, SW7 2RL

Vision & Virtuosity by Tiffany & Co.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, world-renowned jewellery designer Tiffany & Co. has curated a visual edit consisting of 400 pieces from the brand's archive. Featuring an entire section devoted to Breakfast at Tiffany's, as well as the legendary 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, this exhibition is a must-see for jewel obsessives.

From 10 June to 19 August, at the Saatchi Gallery, SW3 4RY

Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear

Sponsored by Gucci, this deep dive into how the concept of menswear has changed over time should definitely be on your list this year. The exhibition harks all the way back to classical sculptures, and takes a closer look at how these physical ideals have influenced male dressing. Plus, if you require further convincing, it features the Gucci gown worn by Harry Styles on the cover of Vogue’s December 2020 issue – reason enough, surely?

From 19 March to 6 November, at the Victoria and Albert Museum, SW7 2RL

Bethany Williams: Alternative Systems

The Design Museum is currently holding an exhibition spotlighting the work of emerging sustainable-focused designer Bethany Williams. As well as illuminating her creative approach, it also focuses on the social and environmental issues that continue to permeate her work.

From 22 February to 4 September, at the Design Museum, W8 6AG

