Iris Apfel's wardrobe is up for auction: Here's 5 pieces I’m bidding on

It’s official: Christie’s is about to launch Unapologetically Iris: The Personal Collection of Iris Apfel, an online auction that celebrates one of fashion’s most legendary icons.

From oversized glasses to vibrant, maximalist ensembles, Iris Apfel's style has been an inspiration for decades—and now, we get the chance to own a piece of her extraordinary world.

Iris Apfel is much more than a fashion icon; she’s a businesswoman, interior designer, and a lover of antique textiles. In 1950, she co-founded Old World Weavers with her husband, Carl, and together, they created an international textile empire known for reproducing antique fabrics. Iris's career wasn’t just about fabrics, though; she made history as a consultant to the White House during nine presidential administrations and even contributed fabrics that still hang in the Gold Room today. Her style was so influential that in 2005, the Costume Institute at the Met held Rara Avis, a major exhibition of her personal clothing and accessories—making her the first living person (who wasn’t a designer) to be honoured in such a way.

In 2014, the world got a glimpse into her life and creativity through Albert Maysles’ award-winning documentary, Iris. Even in her 90s, she was still influencing the fashion world, and in 2018, at the age of 96, she became the oldest person to be immortalized as a Barbie doll. As if that wasn't enough, in the summer of 2023, Iris released her posthumous legacy book, COLOURFUL, which encapsulated her lifelong style philosophy. "My life has been filled with love, wonder, and a very deep, incurable curiosity," she said at the time.

© Getty Images for Central Park To Fashion icon Iris Apfel was renown for her unique sense of style

"For nearly half a century, Iris Apfel was beloved for her bold aesthetic, known for seamlessly combining colours, textures and patterns in new ways, redefining traditional notions of fashion and design," Christie's explained in an official statement, "She was undeniably a trendsetter, instantly recognisable by her oversized oval glasses, silver hair and arms adorned with chunky bangles." And that’s exactly what makes her collection so special. Whether it’s couture, flea market finds, or a dazzling mix of both, Apfel's style was always about self-expression, joy, and not caring what anyone else thought.

This auction will feature over 200 pieces, from fashion to accessories to home design, showcasing Iris’s one-of-a-kind taste. If you’re lucky enough to be in Florida, some of the collection will be on view in the Miami Design District on January 24–25, and in Palm Beach at The Colony Hotel from January 29–31. Sadly for those of us in the UK we cant see the collection IRL but, the online auction will run from January 28 to February 13, giving everyone the chance to bid on a piece of style history. The online sale is open to anyone who wants to own a bit of Iris's legendary flair for fashion, accessories, and design.

The countdown is on, so mark your calendars—you won’t want to miss this chance to own a piece of Apfel's unapologetic style. With so many items in the collection, it was tough to pick, but here are the top five pieces I’ll be fighting for…

'Unapologetically Iris: The Personal Collection of Iris Apfel' Auction Highlights:

© Christie's Pink and Green Linen Jacket - Gemma Kahng This pink and green jacket is such a fresh take on classic tailoring. The floral resin buttons add a whimsical touch. The mix of playful and sophisticated here is exactly why the world loved Iris’s style—it’s not about choosing between elegance or fun, it’s about both. Plus, those bold colours? Total perfection.

© Christie's Ten Pairs of Eyewear - Various Designers Iris Apfel's glasses collection was *chef’s kiss*. From her signature oversized round specs to retro Emilio Pucci frames, each pair tells its own story. There’s something about glasses that elevate your entire look, and Iris knew that better than anyone.

© Christie's Wool Cropped Jacket with Fringe - Perry Ellis I’m all about vintage, and this Perry Ellis jacket is the kind of timeless piece that I would wear season after season. The wool plaid, paired with fringe detailing on the sleeves and the hem, gives it just the right amount of movement and texture. It’s so versatile, from a cosy winter day to a chic evening out. Apfel had a knack for mixing high fashion with everyday comfort, and this piece speaks to that beautifully.

© Christie's Red Satin & Feather Coat Blouse - Christian Dior Who doesn’t love a good dose of drama? This Christian Dior piece boasts bishop sleeves and a feather-covered bodice. It’s elegant but daring - exactly the vibe I’m looking to manifest in my wardrobe.