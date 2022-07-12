The 3 biggest hair colour trends for summer 2022

Hair trends may come and go, but the desire for fantastic locks never fades. As we enter the season of far-flung holidays and pool side cocktails we also enter a new fashion cycle... just like our wardrobes our manes are in need a seasonal refresh.

But changing you hair colour for the season is so much more than just going, "lighter for summer, darker for winter." Luckily balayage expert Tommie Gleed, the colour director at Nicky Clarke gave us the low down on this summer’s biggest hair colour trends, so that you can be suitably inspired before your next salon appointment. This summer we're getting our hair-spiration from Kendall Jenner’s copper coif and Gigi Hadid's mushroom brown mane. Read on to see what hair colours Tommie says we should rock this year...

RELATED: How to care for your curls in between trips to the salon

Copper Hair

My clients are leaning towards multi dimension colours such as rustic coppers as recently seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala, following the trend of 'shine enhanced' hair.

Ask for: Shine enhancing copper with a golden face frame to compliment the skin tone.

RELATED: The 90s celebrity hairstyles that we are still in love with today

Kendall Jenner's copper colour is a standout 2022 hair trend

Mushroom Brown

Mushroom browns are the star's of the show this season. Offering the perfect colour balance for brunettes who want to add a "sparkle." Think Gigi Hadid, polished yet not blonde or brunette - a nice middle ground somewhere in between.

Ask for: Muted browns with beige free hand pieces to enhance the mushroom tone and add subtle hints of summer to the hair

RELATED: The best blow dry bars in London

Mushroom brown is the new 'bronde'

Lived in Colour

With the trend of "lived in colour" staying very popular, clients are requesting more of a polished, Californian balayage. Think liquid gold hints, strawberry blondes & defined eye contouring. 2022 is all about glossy, warmer tones complimenting every skin tone type as seen on the likes of Sienna Miller.

Ask for: Free hand balayage, focusing on the face frame with a liquid gold gloss to enhance the shine all over

2022 is all about glossy, warmer tones according to Tommie