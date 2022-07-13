Princess Beatrice steps out in the Chanel shoes you've always dreamed of

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday evening, Princess Beatrice went on a night out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and they were joined by Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo and her husband Mikey Hess for a rare double date in London.

The foursome headed to Oswald's, an exclusive member's club in Mayfair. Mother-of-one Beatrice looked incredible, stepping out in a black lace dress by Zimmerman. It featured a deep V-shaped neckline, a blend lace trim across the waist and trendy scalloped sleeves. She carried a matching black bag by Rebecca Minkoff and the most stunning pair of shoes from Chanel.

The daughter of Prince Andrew's shoes were the 'Laminated Lambkin and Grosgrain Gold and Black Slingbacks' which are only available directly in the Chanel boutique and cost around £800. They are a classic item and a pair of shoes that will go with any outfit.

Beatrice rocking her Chanel pumps

The redhead royal loves a funky pair of heels. Earlier this month, she went to the National Gallery with her husband, wearing the most stunning sequin dress by high-end brand Markarian. She teamed the frock with an incredible pair of high heels. Known as the 'Blush Olie Plateau Metallic Leather Platform Sandals' by Aquazzura, the £715 shoes were quite a surprising item; royal ladies tend to wear stilettos or fancy flats; so these platforms were quite directional! We love them.

Speaking of shoes, Beatrice previously told Vogue that one of the biggest arguments she ever had with her sister, Princess Eugenie, was over a pair of Converse trainers!

She explained: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

We love Converse trainers here at HELLO! so it's easy to see why a disagreement may have broken out – after all, all is fair in the world of shoes!

