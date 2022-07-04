We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are still reeling over the stunning outfit Princess Beatrice wore last month. The daughter of Prince Andrew went to the National Gallery with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing the most stunning sequin dress by high end brand Markarian. It was so gorgeous; we've been thinking about it ever since.

READ: 11 times Princess Beatrice surprised us with her funky hat collection

Not only was it backless, but the royal accessorised to perfection, wearing a delightful headband and a cute clutch bag. However, we have just discovered her shoes! You can just about see them in the below picture, but they've been identified online as the 'Blush Olie Plateau metallic leather platform sandals' by Aquazzura. The £715 shoes were quite a surprising item; royal ladies tend to wear stilettos or fancy flats; so these platforms were quite directional! We love them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's wedding

Aquazzura is a brand loved by royal ladies - including the Duchess of Cambridge who has worn their nude high heels for years.

MORE: Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Megan, the Duchess of Sussex has a plethora of Aquazzura heels; she even wore a pair for her and Prince Harry's engagement announcement.

Princess Beatrice and her sky-high platforms

"Meghan has been an Aquazzura girl for a number of years," the shoe brand's designer, Edgardo Osorio, previously told HELLO! Canada – describing the moment she stepped out in the Mathilde pumps to announce her engagement.

Princess Beatrice looked incredible in her sequin dress last month

"She literally wore something that was one of her favourite shoes," he said. "I couldn't ask for a better ambassador for the brand. She's a beautiful girl, a wonderful human being."

Beatrice's shoes:

Aquazzura Olie Plateau 140 knotted metallic leather platform sandals, £715, Net-A-Porter

He added: "She's a very sophisticated girl. She likes clean silhouettes, but then she always has a very sexy strappy shoe."

High street lookalike:

Cross Over Platform, £55.20, Coast

READ: Princess Beatrice turns every head in £40 River Island denim dress

For her royal wedding day, she wore a beautiful bespoke pair by the Colombian designer, which appeared to be made of a beautiful translucent mesh fabric.

Meghan wearing Aquazzura shoes with Prince Harry

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.