Princess Beatrice steals the show in denim at The Rolling Stones gig

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice is proving to be quite the music fan, having been spotted at Glastonbury last month with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and enjoying The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park on Sunday.

SEE: Princess Beatrice turns every head in £40 River Island denim dress

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the 33-year-old royal opted for a chic yet casual ensemble to attend the rock band's performance. Beatrice was every inch a rock n' roll girl in a flippy silk midi skirt in a tangerine orange hue, paired with a simple white T-shirt and 'Classic Denim Pinter Wash' jacket from Madewell - a new jacket in her enviable collection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's fashion evolution

Keeping it simple, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew paired her look with classic white trainers, accessorising with her favourite wicker handbag from Zara. Don't you just love it when a royal rocks a high street garment?

The mother-of-one slicked her auburn hair into a high ponytail, opting to wear minimal makeup to highlight her natural features.

MORE: Princess Beatrice stuns in form-fitting dress for Ascot date with husband

Meanwhile, Edoardo, 38, looked relaxed in navy chinos, a blue shirt and coordinating navy blazer.

If you're loving Princess Beatrice's timeless style, you'll want to add a denim jacket to your wardrobe to recreate her cool-girl aesthetic. Her exact jacket is only available in an XXS, but this 90's icon jacket from GAP is available in most sizes.

'90s Icon Denim Jacket, £38.47, GAP

The perfect layering for a spring day or cool summer evening, or even to throw on over knitwear in autumn and winter, this classic jacket never goes out of fashion and is sure to be in your wardrobe for years to come.

It's not the first time we've seen Princess Beatrice rocking denim. At Glastonbury, the trendy Princess opted to wear a denim shirt dress from River Island.

LOOK: Princess Beatrice wears a pair of £715 shoes royals wouldn't typically wear

READ: 11 times Princess Beatrice surprised us with her funky hat collection

Complete with a button-down design, romantic shirred sleeves and a waist-cinching belt, the affordable £40 frock was easily one of the royal's most casual dresses.

Beatrice's cool, yet casual look was worlds away from the partywear she and Edoardo stepped out in last Thursday evening. The pair attended the Alchemist's Feast, the inaugural summer party and fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo attended the Alchemist's Feast

The 33-year-old wore a pretty sequined gown from Markarian. Worth £3,950, it featured a soft sage green hue, a floor-length skirt, an open-back, a V-neckline, long balloon sleeves and a black belted waistline.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.